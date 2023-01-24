Read full article on original website
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Read Brian Kemp’s statement on the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols after video of the arrest was made public:. “Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest,” Kemp said.
Top247 DL Brandon Davis-Swain recaps Colorado visit
Colorado gets one of the top juniors in the Midwest on campus shortly after offering earlier in the month.
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
a-z-animals.com
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
Georgia lawmakers urge peaceful protests after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video
Georgia state Representative Carl Gilliard, a Democrat from Savannah and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, issued a statement today urging peaceful protests in response to the release of the video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest by the Memphis Police Department. “In anticipation of the Memphis Police...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s top public defender flips, admits her agency cannot hire enough lawyers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of the agency in charge of finding legal counsel for people accused of crimes is struggling to hire public defenders across Georgia. “The issue is not funding. The issue is we still cannot find attorneys,” said Omotayo Alli, executive director of the...
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
