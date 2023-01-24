ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber says her acting success is not from being a nepo baby

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

Kaia Gerber is sharing her thoughts about nepotism, following her successful career in the modeling and film industry. The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber , says she has a “great source of information” when it comes to her parents, however she thinks her success as an actress has nothing to do with being a nepo baby.

The young star talked to Elle Magazine and opened up about her position in the industry, after making her model debut at 10 years old with Versace, quickly securing her place in the entertainment business and working with high fashion brands, following in the footsteps of her mom.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have,” she said to Elle, clarifying that she has benefited from having “a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.”

She continued, “My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom, whom I now get to work with.”

And while she is known for being booked and busy in the modeling world, Kaia insists that her success as an actress is not connected to the influence of her parents. “With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art.”

“Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind,” Kaia added, explaining that nepotism has been blown out of proportion. “I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it,” she concluded, despite the fact that most of Hollywood’s new faces are nepo babies.

