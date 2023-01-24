ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was GMA3's Amy Robach Aware Of T.J. Holmes' Other Alleged Workplace Affairs? There Are Conflicting Reports

By Nick Venable
Nearly a month into 2023, ABC News still has yet to come to any sort of a decisive conclusion when it comes to GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach , who were removed from on-air duties in early December 2022 over reports of a romantic relationship forming outside of their respective marriages . The rumor mill has been chugging along dependably since that point, with reports pointing to Holmes having a prior history of multiple workplace affairs beneath the Good Morning America umbrella. As ABC’s investigation into the matter continues, with the duo’s jobs potentially on the line , many have no doubt wondered just how privy to these alleged details Robach was. Perhaps unsurprisingly with a story like this, there are claims falling on both sides of the aisle.

Let’s take a look at both sides of the unsubstantiated coin.

Side 1: Amy Robach Was Totally Unaware Of T.J. Holmes Romances

Given how much Good Morning America viewers and the public at large were taken aback by all the alleged reports of T.J. Holmes’ romantic and sexual escapades behind the scenes, it’s not too far out there to consider the idea that Amy Robach would have been kept in the dark on such things. Especially since she and estranged husband Andrew Shue were family friends with Holmes and future ex-wife Marilee Fiebig , and would regularly hang out for dinners and the like. Plus, it’s intuitive enough to suppose that Robach wouldn’t intentionally want to become tabloid fodder in any kind of situation.

That’s essentially the report being shared by The U.S. Sun ’s sources, who claim that Robach was completely taken aback when hearing stories about Holmes’ alleged past, saying:

She had no idea the scope of TJ's alleged past office romances. She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval - outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal.

Considering the public at large hadn't been so hooked on Amy Robach's off-screen world in a tabloid-y sense ahead of her and Holmes' sitch, she possibly wouldn't have expected anything from her private life to shake up her normal routine in such a way. But that's only if the above source's claims are actually legitimate, since there are conflicting ideas coming from elsewhere.

Side 2: Amy Robach Was Completely Aware Of T.J. Holmes Romances

On the other end of the spectrum, Page Six is reporting that Amy Robach wasn't so blindsided by the new reports that have sprung up since they were suspended. Well, at least not by all of them. Rather, their source claims that Holmes was "up front" about his relationship with producer Natasha Singh. Though it's not clear if any of the other rumored trysts were part of that alleged admission.

It's been said that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were not exactly hardcore about shielding their burgeoning relationship from others on the GMA3 set, as their co-workers were allegedly well aware of that progression. So with that in mind, perhaps it's easier to believe that Robach would have herself heard or witnessed such behavior with others. But until she speaks up about it, we may not know for sure.

ABC News' investigation is still underway, and many involved apparently don't think that GMA3 will bring Amy Robach or T.J. Holmes back to the anchor desk, with this scandal soiling both the reputation of the daytime program and the network at large. There are reportedly permanent replacements in mind , while the slots are temporarily being filled by Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekday afternoons on ABC. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see all the new and returning shows set to debut in the coming months.

