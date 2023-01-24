ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme atrocity and cruelty: Man convicted in murder of 25-year-old from Worcester

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago
An Essex County Superior Court jury on Monday convicted a Lynn man in the 2020 murder of a 25-year-old man from Worcester.

The jury found Derell Guy, 37, of Lynn, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez. The jury, sitting in Lawrence, also convicted Guy of armed robbery.

The jury ruled that Guy was guilty of murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty and of felony murder, according to a news release from the office of Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Carlos Lopez, 34, of Lynn will also be tried in connection with the robbery and death of Mendez-Hernandez.

According to law enforcement, Guy and Lopez confronted Mendez-Hernandez at Howard and Lander Streets in Lynn on Jan. 4, 2020, with the intention of taking his jewelry.

When Mendez-Hernandez ran from the two men, Guy chased him down and fired multiple shots, police say.

An audio recording played at the trial showed Mendez-Hernandez pleading to be taken to a hospital as he suffered from wounds that turned out to be fatal.

Guy, who had been placed on the state's most wanted list, was arrested in July 2020 in Carthage, Maine, after a two-day manhunt.

