South Salem's Carter Nelson commits to play baseball for Oregon Ducks

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

South Salem junior Carter Nelson has committed to play baseball at Oregon.

Nelson made the announcement Monday night on Twitter.

“I am blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and baseball career at the University of Oregon. I appreciate all the support from my family, friends, coaches and teammates throughout this journey,” he tweeted.

Nelson will be the third Saxon in recent years to play baseball for the Ducks, joining first baseman Gabe Matthews and catcher Aaron Zavala.

Nelson is an infielder and pitcher for South Salem.

Last season, he pitched 48 and 2/3 innings with a 4.31 ERA.

In league play, he pitched 33 and 1/3 innings, with a 2.31 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

“Some of the main factors in my decision were how great their development program is, I am a big fan of their coaching staff, I’m happy that I am staying close to home, and I love the environment that I have experienced there and I am excited to be a part of it,” Nelson said. “They have a very good architecture program that I am planning on taking advantage of while I am there. I think that it is the right program for me to not only develop as a baseball player but also as the person that I would like to be.”

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: South Salem's Carter Nelson commits to play baseball for Oregon Ducks

