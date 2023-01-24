Josh Heupel salary nearly doubles as part of contract extension for Tennessee football coach

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel has received a contract extension through 2029 that includes annual pay of $9 million, plus incentives.

It makes Heupel one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. His contract includes $8.725 million in supplemental pay and a $275,000 base salary.

In 2022, Heupel was paid $5 million. This amendment adds $4 million annually and one year to his deal.

One other big change to Heupel's amended contract is his incentive structure. Unlike his original deal, there is no longer a cap on his bonuses. And his bonus for winning a national championship has increased from $500,000 to $1 million.

IN THE PORTAL: Grading Josh Heupel, Tennessee football in transfer portal by position for 2023 so far

MOVING ON: Why Tayven Jackson's transfer is a good sign for Tennessee football

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE: Tennessee football fans worry Josh Heupel mismanages Vols receivers, but they shouldn’t

[ Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book. Here’s how to order today! ]

Also, Heupel's $9 million annual pay is fully guaranteed if he gets terminated without cause between now and Dec. 15, 2025. He would get 75% of the remaining amount if fired after Dec. 15, 2025, but before Dec. 15, 2027. It would be 50% for the remainder of the contract.

Where Heupel ranks among highest-paid coaches

By almost doubling his pay, Heupel has jumped from near the bottom of the SEC to the top 10 nationally among coaches at public universities.

Here is where Heupel ranks among college football's highest-paid coaches for the 2023-24 contract year:

Nick Saban (Alabama): $11.1 million

Dabo Swinney (Clemson): $10.75 million

Kirby Smart (Georgia): $10.5 million

Brian Kelly (LSU): $9.975 million

Ryan Day (Ohio State): $9.75 million

Mel Tucker (Michigan State): $9.56 million

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M): $9.15 million

Mark Stoops (Kentucky): $9 million

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): $9 million

Josh Heupel (Tennessee): $9 million

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is due to be paid $8.19 million for 2023-24. But he is getting a new deal , the Detroit Free Press reported. Southern Cal's Lincoln Riley and Miami's Mario Cristobal could also make this list, but their full contract terms are not available because they coach at private universities.

What Heupel did to earn big deal

Heupel has an 18-8 record in two seasons at UT, and he has received a contract extension and raise after each season.

Last season, he led Tennessee to an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl win. It was the Vols' most wins in a season since 2001, and Heupel was voted SEC Coach of the Year and named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award.

"The results over Josh's first two seasons speak for themselves," UT athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fan base with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day.

"Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It's been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come."

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks USA TODAY's Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel salary nearly doubles as part of contract extension for Tennessee football coach