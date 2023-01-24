Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
'Nice one, Sonny!' Tottenham chant lyrics, origin and video
A look at the lyrics, origin and video of the Tottenham chant for Son Heung-min, 'Nice one, Sonny!'
49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy
A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury. Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception. It isn't much of an update, ...
Super Bowl LVII: Start time, odds and halftime show
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, including start time, location, TV channel, streaming options and the halftime show.
How quickly Pedri reached 100 appearances compared to Barcelona legends
Pedri has now made 100 appearances for Barcelona, but how quickly did he become a centurion compared to the legends he followed in the footsteps of? It's an ach
Sporting CP manager makes Pedro Porro admission as Tottenham talks continue
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim speaks out about Tottenham target Pedro Porro.
Leicester City enquire about Championship defender
Leicester City have spoken to Stoke City about centre-back Harry Souttar.
PSG vs Stade Reims - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Previewing PSG vs Stade Reims in Ligue 1, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Matt Beard confirms Shanice van de Sanden injury timescale
Matt Beard has confirmed that Shanice van de Sanden is expected to be out for up to two months after picking up an injury during the warm up ahead of Liverpool's postponed WSL clash with Chelsea.
Sporting set to seal Hector Bellerin deal as Tottenham close in on Pedro Porro
Hector Bellerin on his way to Sporting with Spurs ready to finalise Pedro Porro deal
Brighton unwilling to sell Moises Caicedo after £60m Arsenal bid
Brighton reject an offer worth £60m from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Nottingham Forest confident of agreeing Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe deals
Nottingham Forest are set for a deadline-beating double swoop with Jonjo Shelvey and Filipe in their sights.
Christophe Galtier clarifies PSG vice-captain situation after Presnel Kimpembe hits out
PSG boss Christophe Galtier forced to clarify vice-captain situation after Presnel Kimpembe hits out at Kylian Mbappe decision.
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Why is Farhad Moshiri selling Everton?
A look at why Farhad Moshiri may want to sell Everton amid their Premier League relegation battle.
Man City CEO clarifies Pep Guardiola comments over Barcelona return
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano claimed that Pep Guardiola would see out the remainder of his contract with the Premier League champions despite talk of a move back to Barcelona
What to expect from Arnaut Danjuma at Tottenham
Here's what Tottenham fans can expect from Arnaut Danjuma.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd to 'strike' before transfer window closes
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asked those in charge at Old Trafford to remain alert to any possible opportunities before the closure of the transfer window. The Red Devils have added just backup goalkeeper Jack Butland and striker Wout Weghorst on loan deals this month, but Ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad further as they find themselves locked in a battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League.
