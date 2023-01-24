ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Program promotes safe swimming for all

By By Shay Burk ANews Contributing Writer
The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 5 days ago

Gianna Petrella knows that all kids should be able to learn the fundamentals of swimming and water safety.

Growing up, she spent a lot of time with children and adults with disabilities.

“My mom is a teacher for the visually impaired so it’s been my thing for a long time,” Petrella said. “I’ve been raised in the helping profession.

“And I was also a swimmer in high school so my dream was to merge my two passions for swimming and working with individuals with disabilities.”

That dream became a reality for Petrella when at just 16 years old, she created the Safe Swimming for All program, a water education program for disabled children.

Petrella has now brought her program to Athens and starting January 21, a total of 12 developmentally disabled children in the area will go through a six-week program to learn swimming basics and water safety.

“I’ve been super excited that I have the opportunity to bring my program here and have it be a part of this community and serve these children who don’t have the chance to participate in regular swim lessons,” Petrella said.

The program here came through a conversation with the parents of a child with disabilities who Petrella works with in Athens.

The mother had mentioned her child does recreational leisure swimming at the Beacon School two Fridays a month. She had been looking for someone who could teach swim lessons to her child and others.

She then pointed Petrella to the Appalachian Family Center for Autism and Disability Resources and Education, also known as AF-CADRE, for funding to start such a program.

The grant dollars cover all costs for the families who utilize the program. The initial plan was to fund five instructors for one session a day for six weeks.

However, when applications for 18 children were submitted, they increased the funding and now plan to serve a total of 12 children in two groups during that six-week time.

The instructors are all students from Ohio University where Petrella is a junior in the Communication Science and Disorders, Speech Pathology program.

Petrella distributed fliers about Safe Swimming for All in the speech pathology, child and family studies, education and special education departments.

She received a total of 27 applications and ended up with 6 instructors and 18 volunteers.

“Some knowing their skill level wasn’t enough to be an instructor just wanted to be a volunteer,” Petrella said. “We did end up picking 6 instructors who are all very qualified and have backgrounds in both swimming and working with children with disabilities. I was not expecting to find people who had that skill level and knowledge but it has been great to find people who already have that background.”

The instructors and volunteers are receiving training prior to the start of the classes, including special training for one instructor who will be working with two students who are completely blind.

The program is for children ages 2-18 with diagnosed disabilities, which can range from mild to very severe.

Each child’s lessons will be tailored to his or her needs with some kids with mild disorders receiving mostly regular swim lessons with modifications to meet their individual needs.

However, some kids with severe disabilities might focus more on learning simple instructions like how to enter and exit a pool with assistance from an adult, keeping their mouths out of the water since they don’t know how to blow bubbles or holding onto the edge of the pool.

“The sessions are 45 minutes long and during that time they will work on their goals,” Petrella said. “Before the lesson we’ll talk to the parents and children about the plan for the day and at the end we’ll give progress notes and plans for the next lesson to make it a success. It’s pretty fun. I really do love it.”

Petrella said she focuses very highly on the need for this to be a goal-based program just like swim lessons for typically developing children.

“I have a philosophy that every child is capable of learning so I don’t want to use their time for rec leisure,” she said. “There is a time and place for that but in Safe Swimming For All, we work on goals that strive for the end goal of safe swimming skills.”

The sessions started January 21 and run for six weeks. The goal is to have another set of sessions to follow those.

Currently Petrella said she is still working to secure funding and set dates around school breaks and holidays. She also hopes to add private lessons for those children who need a quiet environment with less distraction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Athens NEWS

OU's Board of Trustees endorses strategy for the rehabilitation and development of The Ridges

The Ohio University Board of Trustees Friday approved a resolution allowing advisors for The Ridges Development Strategy to pursue the establishment of a New Community Authority that would work to preserve historic buildings at The Ridges through development benefitting the local community. And two town hall meetings have been scheduled in the next two months where the community is invited to learn more and share feedback about the approved resolution, ...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Dog license deadline is January 31

It’s a yearly requirement, yet for various reasons — and subject to penalty — many fail to purchase dog licenses. Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson reminds all dog owners that Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the last day to purchase 2023 dog licenses without a penalty. In a release from the auditor’s office, it is noted that the penalties are stiff for not purchasing your dog license on time. The cost...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Fire/EMS instructor prepares students with real-world experiences

Having a career without knowing what to expect every day is exactly what firefighters and medical professionals have. At the sound of a siren or call, they know they’re about to put their lives in danger to protect a stranger or property. Steven Green, the Fire/EMS instructor at Tri-County Career Center and High School, prepares students for what they will endure in their chosen career. Green, a past firefighter in...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

About 100 protest Artifacts for anti-trans signage, business practices

An initial crowd of about 30 people grew to more than 100 Saturday as people of all ages protested Artifacts Galley and its owner Amy Mangano. Artifacts, located at the intersection of West State and Court streets, has been a longtime staple of the uptown Athens business community. It offers ceramics, jewelry, T-shirts and more, catering to a more bohemian, college-age crowd. The protest, organized by Rylee Lee and Kaycie...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

MLK Day

Hundreds marched down Court Street during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Silent March Monday. After the walk, there was a brunch which included speakers and a dance performance. The 22nd annual silent march from the Galbreath Chapel to outside the Baker University Center was attended by over 500 people — Ohio University students, community members and their families. Events to honor the slain civil rights leader continue through Friday. The march was covered in detail in Tuesday’s edition of The Athens Messenger and a complete list of events in detail can be found both on the Messenger and Athens News websites.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Rally 2

A rally started in front of Artifacts, at the corner of West State and Court Streets on Saturday. There was chanting and a call to boycott this location. As the crowd got bigger, the rally moved to the Athens County Courthouse.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tri-County creates real-life heroes

NELSONVILLE – During childhood, children are exposed to various definitions of what makes somebody a hero. Most would agree that a fictional hero is an individual who uses their powers to protect the innocent and deter crime while donning a suit and mask, such as Superman and Batman. The real world, however, is full of other types of heroes. Heroes that work tirelessly to cure diseases and keep the community safe from sickness and injury. There is no shortage of heroes for children to aspire...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville asks to cancel mediation in resident’s harassment lawsuit

COLUMBUS – The City of Nelsonville and a number of its officials had been ready to enter into talks with a city resident who is suing them in federal court for harassment and retaliation. Recently, however, they asked the court to cancel a planned mediation session as being futile. As previously reported in The Logan Daily News, Nelsonville resident Dan Lee Simms, Sr., filed suit in July 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, naming as defendants the...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Santa Tree Project brought much joy to local children over holiday season

While Christmas has now passed, many children in the area will have a long-time reminder of the generosity that countless local residents displayed during the holiday season. For the past 35 years, Athens County Children Services (ACCS) has been hosting an event entitled the Santa Tree. The project is geared to make the holiday season merrier for children in the Athens County foster care system families directly working with this agency, and families that are working with ACCS’s School Outreach Caseworkers. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

OU names Redington interim vice president for student affairs, Fahl named dean of students

Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has named Dr. Lyn Redington as the University’s new interim vice president for student affairs effective Monday, Jan. 9. Additionally, Kathy Fahl, who has served as interim dean of students since February 2022, has agreed to serve in that role at OU permanently effective immediately. “As she has demonstrated time and again during her tenure here, Kathy’s commitment to student success and well-being is second...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

2nd Annual Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival to be Held on June 9 and 10

NELSONVILLE – The 2nd annual Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held on the college’s main campus in Nelsonville on June 9 and 10. Connected to the region’s rich country roots, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will celebrate a contemporary variety of country artists and musicians including headliners, Josh Turner & Ashley McBryde, HunterGirl, Lindsay Ell, and Tyler Braden. The two-day music and arts festival will feature three...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Athens Farmers Market announces grant funding for new farmers

The Athens Farmers Market (AFM), with their Community Food Initiatives and Rural Action partners announces a call for applications for the Ann Fugate Memorial Fund for Beginner Farmers. Monies from the fund give beginner farmers an opportunity to participate in the Athens Farmers Market, encouraging new and innovative food producers and ensuring future sustainability for the market and community. The grant covers the farmers market booth fee for one year. Two grants are awarded each year. To qualify for the grant, recipients must: Be a beginner farmer growing/producing/raising produce, flowers, eggs, honey and meat, live within a 150-mile radius of Athens and have no previous AFM affiliation. Please contact blackberrysagefarm@gmail.com for an application or more information. Application deadline is Jan. 31.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Ohio University to host activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Each year, Ohio University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a weeklong celebration. Throughout the week, the university, in partnership with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, hosts events, activities and speakers to commemorate King’s work toward racial equality and dedication to nonviolence. The theme for the 2023 celebration is “Compassion: The Key to Justice.” The celebration will kick off on Monday, Jan. 16,...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Avalanche Pizza Slices Local Competition

Since January 8 through 14 is National Pizza Week, I thought it would be fitting to focus this week’s restaurant review on an Athens institution- Avalanche Pizza, located at 329 E. State Street. Have you ever found yourself craving pizza, but you weren’t really hungry enough to merit ordering an entire pie? Well, if you’ve even been in this position you probably know that — unless you live in a...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

New Bakery Meeting Communities Kneads

NELSONVILLE — A new business near Nelsonville’s historic Public Square is offering patrons the chance to enjoy some examples of authentic continental cuisine. Located at 19 W. Columbus Street, Alfonso’s Italian Kitchen & Bakery specializes in offering customers a variety of baked goods and sandwiches every Tuesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Originally, owner Alfonso Contrisciani bought the site of the former Sunflower Bakery to expand his food delivery...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Southeast Ohio Communities Receive $19.4 Million in Financing from Ohio EPA to Improve Wastewater, Drinking Water Infrastructure

The City of Nelsonville is among many communities in Southeast Ohio that are receiving approximately $19.4 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration. These loans (financed though the state’s revolving fund) were approved between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. The lower interest rates will save these communities more...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Plains’ EV charging station now open 24/7

THE PLAINS — The Rural Action electric vehicle charging station located at 8 N. Plains is now open for public use, 24/7. This free public charger helps advance the mission of Rural Action’s Sustainable Energy program to reduce barriers to EV adoption in southeast Ohio. AmeriCorps VISTA Jacob Richard explained that “charging availability is a top concern around EV charging.” ...
THE PLAINS, OH
The Athens NEWS

New Year's Weekend Sheriff's Department calls

December 30 10:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for an individual in mental distress. The individual was transported to O’Bleness hospital for an evaluation. 10:27 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oregon Ridge Road in Glouster for a report of a breaking and entering. This case remains under investigation. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
440
Followers
441
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy