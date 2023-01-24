Program promotes safe swimming for all

Gianna Petrella knows that all kids should be able to learn the fundamentals of swimming and water safety.

Growing up, she spent a lot of time with children and adults with disabilities.

“My mom is a teacher for the visually impaired so it’s been my thing for a long time,” Petrella said. “I’ve been raised in the helping profession.

“And I was also a swimmer in high school so my dream was to merge my two passions for swimming and working with individuals with disabilities.”

That dream became a reality for Petrella when at just 16 years old, she created the Safe Swimming for All program, a water education program for disabled children.

Petrella has now brought her program to Athens and starting January 21, a total of 12 developmentally disabled children in the area will go through a six-week program to learn swimming basics and water safety.

“I’ve been super excited that I have the opportunity to bring my program here and have it be a part of this community and serve these children who don’t have the chance to participate in regular swim lessons,” Petrella said.

The program here came through a conversation with the parents of a child with disabilities who Petrella works with in Athens.

The mother had mentioned her child does recreational leisure swimming at the Beacon School two Fridays a month. She had been looking for someone who could teach swim lessons to her child and others.

She then pointed Petrella to the Appalachian Family Center for Autism and Disability Resources and Education, also known as AF-CADRE, for funding to start such a program.

The grant dollars cover all costs for the families who utilize the program. The initial plan was to fund five instructors for one session a day for six weeks.

However, when applications for 18 children were submitted, they increased the funding and now plan to serve a total of 12 children in two groups during that six-week time.

The instructors are all students from Ohio University where Petrella is a junior in the Communication Science and Disorders, Speech Pathology program.

Petrella distributed fliers about Safe Swimming for All in the speech pathology, child and family studies, education and special education departments.

She received a total of 27 applications and ended up with 6 instructors and 18 volunteers.

“Some knowing their skill level wasn’t enough to be an instructor just wanted to be a volunteer,” Petrella said. “We did end up picking 6 instructors who are all very qualified and have backgrounds in both swimming and working with children with disabilities. I was not expecting to find people who had that skill level and knowledge but it has been great to find people who already have that background.”

The instructors and volunteers are receiving training prior to the start of the classes, including special training for one instructor who will be working with two students who are completely blind.

The program is for children ages 2-18 with diagnosed disabilities, which can range from mild to very severe.

Each child’s lessons will be tailored to his or her needs with some kids with mild disorders receiving mostly regular swim lessons with modifications to meet their individual needs.

However, some kids with severe disabilities might focus more on learning simple instructions like how to enter and exit a pool with assistance from an adult, keeping their mouths out of the water since they don’t know how to blow bubbles or holding onto the edge of the pool.

“The sessions are 45 minutes long and during that time they will work on their goals,” Petrella said. “Before the lesson we’ll talk to the parents and children about the plan for the day and at the end we’ll give progress notes and plans for the next lesson to make it a success. It’s pretty fun. I really do love it.”

Petrella said she focuses very highly on the need for this to be a goal-based program just like swim lessons for typically developing children.

“I have a philosophy that every child is capable of learning so I don’t want to use their time for rec leisure,” she said. “There is a time and place for that but in Safe Swimming For All, we work on goals that strive for the end goal of safe swimming skills.”

The sessions started January 21 and run for six weeks. The goal is to have another set of sessions to follow those.

Currently Petrella said she is still working to secure funding and set dates around school breaks and holidays. She also hopes to add private lessons for those children who need a quiet environment with less distraction.