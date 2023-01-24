Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
Is a Pokémon Presents Happening in February 2023?
There has been no official announcement from Nintendo saying that there will be a Direct, or Pokémon Presents this February.
Is a New Pokémon Game Coming Out in 2023?
While no official new Pokémon games have been teased for 2023, looking at Pokémon's history, we can assume this will be a year of, mainly, DLC.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Full List of Mystery Gifts
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes including active and expired items.
Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 Update: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Blizzard have rolled out a brand new patch for Overwatch 2, featuring a number of Hero updates for Tank, Damage and Support.
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
Heartache Amumu Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Riot Games has already announced another set of League of Legends skins that is set to come out soon. The new League of Legends Heartache/Heartthrob skins will include three champions: Amumu, Vi and Caitlyn. As the name implies, the skins will have a romantic and Valentine's Day emphasis with the holiday right around the corner.
Minecraft Legends Release Date
Minecraft Legends is an upcoming action strategy game set in the blocky world of Minecraft. But when does it release?
How to Get Fortnite Reverberate Wrap in Fortnite
Fortnite players can earn the Reverberate Wrap for free if they attend The Kid LAROI concert. Fortnite's collaboration with Australian artist, The Kid LAROI, brought exciting additions to the Battle Royale, including an exclusive outfit, a feature on Icon Radio, and a Duos No Build tournament. Tonight, The Kid LAROI...
Apex Legends Devs Address Broken Ranked Matchmaking Complaints
Respawn Entertainment have responded to player criticism of Apex Legends' Ranked matchmaking, and smurfing. Apex fans haven't been enjoying the game at its best so far this year. With various problems cropping up, from server issues to rampant cheaters, Respawn have certainly had their work cut out for them bring Apex up to scratch.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Delayed to Patch 13.3
Riot Games announced Jan. 24 that Ahri's upcoming ASU (Art and Stability Update) is being delayed to League of Legends Patch 13.3. It was originally scheduled for Patch 13.2. A hotfix will go live Jan. 26 including a majority of the content scheduled for Patch 13.2. Though, Ahri's ASU and other updates are being pushed to Patch 13.3.
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space.
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: What to Expect
A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the. game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. The new Season will...
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island: Start Date, How to Play
Epic Games have expanded on their Fortnite collaboration with The Kid LAROI, adding in a new interactive experience: Wild Dreams island. Last week, Epic Games kicked off their collaboration with The Kid LAROI by adding the artist to Icon Radio in Fortnite. Leakers speculated that there was more to come from the collaboration and, today, new content was added in-game.
MTG: Arena Codes January 2023
Magic: The Gathering Arena has a number of hidden codes that offer free resources in the game, including booster packs.
Surf the Sands in Tray Racers, Coming to Steam Next Fest
We’ve all had a friend who’s the absolute worst to play against in Mario Kart. They’ve got all the courses memorized like a sixth grader studying for a spelling
League of Legends Ahri ASU Release Date
The League of Legends Ahri Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) will be released with Patch 13.3 in a couple weeks on Feb. 8. This will update Ahri's visuals.
PlayStation VR2 Launch Date
The next iteration of Sony's VR ventures, the PS VR2, is set to launch this year, bringing with it a number of games throughout its launch window.
Is HI-FI RUSH Free to Play?
Hi-Fi RUSH was released Jan. 25 on Steam and for the Xbox and will cost $29.99, with the Deluxe Edition costing $39.99.
MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Pre-Release Date
Players can access Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards at in-store pre-releases from Feb. 3-9, then jump on Arena Feb. 7 to play with the new cards.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0