ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

More snow in the forecast adds to Vermont's week of fresh powder

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmpBJ_0kPkUf8N00

The Green Mountain State has finally become blanketed in white, and the snow keeps piling up. In the space of one week, the region will have received at least three snow storms, with much of the state projected to receive well over a foot of cumulative snow.

Final snowfall totals have been released from this most recent snow storm from Monday, Jan. 23. The measurements varied widely with spotters across the state reporting between less than an inch to nearly 14 inches of snowfall. The next storm on deck is supposed to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Vermonters should expect at least a few more inches of powder on top.

Snowfall totals from Monday storm

Snowfall totals are gathered from National Weather Service employees, trained spotters and the general public. When different figures were reported in the same town, the highest total is listed below.

Chittenden County:

  • Burlington: 2.4 inches
  • Charlotte: 3.5 inches
  • Essex Center: 3.2 inches
  • Hinesburg: 3.1 inches
  • Milton: 2 inches
  • Richmond: 3 inches
  • South Burlington: 3.8 inches
  • Underhill: 3.9 inches
  • Westford: 4.2 inches
  • Williston: 5 inches

Other select towns:

  • Montpelier: 5 inches
  • Randolph Center: 11 inches
  • Rutland: 9 inches
  • St. Albans: 1 inch
  • Stowe: 4 inches

The highest recording was in northeast Rochester at 13.9 inches and the lowest were in Swanton and Enosburg Falls at 0.6 inches.

What to expect with Wednesday night storm

Another snow storm is headed our way Wednesday afternoon and is expected to last through Thursday evening.

Heavy snow is possible with one inch falling per hour, most likely Wednesday evening in central and southeastern Vermont, according to the National Weather Service Burlington office. The snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain. Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning commute.

As of Tuesday morning, accumulation totals were projected to be between 6 and 9 inches across the state. Chittenden County, north, and northeastern Vermont predictions were slightly lower. Burlington was tracking for 5.1 inches, St. Albans at 5.6, St. Johnsbury at 4.7 and Newport at 3.6 inches.

Stowe was expecting 7 inches, Montpelier and Middlebury around 6 inches and Brattleboro expecting to bring in the most at 8.5 inches.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon

MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

More heavy snow on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
MAINE STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
LUDLOW, VT
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
92 Moose

Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
Syracuse.com

6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country

Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?

Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
MAINE STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy