Pelicans Assign Lewis to Birmingham Squadron, Available for Raptors Game

New Orleans assigned guard to the Birmingham Squadron.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham Squadron , the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 84 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Lewis Jr. will be available for tomorrow night’s game against Raptors 905.