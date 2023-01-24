ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Assign Lewis to Birmingham Squadron, Available for Raptors Game

By New Orleans Pelicans PR
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EA63l_0kPkUPxd00

New Orleans assigned guard to the Birmingham Squadron.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham Squadron , the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 84 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Lewis Jr. will be available for tomorrow night’s game against Raptors 905.

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
763
Followers
604
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy