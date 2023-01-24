Read full article on original website
10+ Things To Do In Laramie On The Last Weekend Of January
Despite the weather forecast telling us that it's going to be another cold weekend, Laramie never backs down on always having fun things going on. So, don't only stay at home this weekend!. Friday, January 27. Free Market. The event where everything is free and you bring what you can...
Cheyenne BOPU: Protect Your Pipes From Freezing
With temperatures forecast in the sub-zero range for Sunday and Monday night, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is warning people to take precautions against frozen pipes.
Cookie Cravings? Laramie’s Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Soon!
Once upon a time, I proudly sold boxes and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to my neighbors. Thin mints and tagalongs (now known as Peanut Butter Patties) were my best sellers. My selling days are over, but I definitely make up for it by purchasing enough cookies to make it through the year from local troops (hey, a girl has needs.)
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
Join Hospice Of Laramie For Taste & Toast
Hospice of Laramie has three main fundraisers; the Wine Gala in the fall, a 5K color run in the summer, and now the Taste and Toast in February/spring. This event has been updated to replace a previous event ("FeBREWary" which was a local home brewers beer fest that Hospice had hosted for about ten years), and they would like to invite the Laramie community in joining them for this event.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.
I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
Laramie Is Invited To Celebrate This 100th Anniversary Celebration
The University of Wyoming announced in a release, that they are inviting the Laramie community to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, this Thursday, January 26. David Tank, a professor in the UW Department...
9 Date Ideas In Laramie
Valentine's is coming up. Have you thought of what to do on that special day yet? No? Well, we got you covered. I actually wrote this as I was thinking of what to do myself. Laramie being small and quiet, does not mean there's nothing to do. It just means, most places are going to be cute, quiet, and just romantic, no?
Blizzard Warning For Arlington/Elk Mountain Area Today, 70 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Arlington/Elk Mountain are through 8 p.m. today [Jan.27]. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website:. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area until 8 PM Friday. Wind gusts...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day
University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
NWS Cheyenne: Gloomy With Light Snow the Next Few Days
A gloomy next few days are in store for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The NWS says Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered, light snow to the area. Douglas, Wheatland, Saratoga, and Rawlins could see a trace to an inch, while Alliance,...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
