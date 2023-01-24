ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Summary: Eric Adams Gets in the Zone

When hearing the words “existential crisis” and “conversion” in the same sentence, we think of some road to Damascus moment of spiritual upheaval and rebirth. For the past three years New York City has been mired in an existential crisis: The office, as we once knew it, is no longer as attractive to tenants. What’s to be done with tens of millions of square feet of older, obsolete office stock?
Commercial Observer

CBS Renews 186K-SF Far West Side Studios

CBS will keep its studios at 555 West 57th Street for another five years, landlord SL Green Realty announced. After more than three decades in the 20-story building between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, the broadcaster renewed its 186,882 square feet, according to SL Green. CBS downsized slightly from the 189,000 square feet it last had when it last reupped in 2004.
Commercial Observer

777 Partners Leases 18K SF at One Madison Avenue

A Miami-based alternative investment platform is establishing a presence in New York City. 777 Partners recently signed a 15-year lease for 18,476 square feet at SL Green Realty’s One Madison Avenue, which will place the firm on the entire 27th floor once construction is complete, according to the landlord.
Commercial Observer

TD Securities Expands by 25K SF at 125 Park Avenue

The investment arm of TD Bank is expanding by about a third in Midtown East. TD Securities is growing its satellite office at SL Green Realty’s 125 Park Avenue by an additional 25,171 square feet. Asking rent was $70 per square foot, according to the landlord. The investment firm...
