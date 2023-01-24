Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
WVNT-TV
Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
WDTV
Inmate charged with bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing contraband into the facility during an x-ray procedure. The scan is part of the entry procedure for inmates at the jail. The discovery on Thursday follows a separate incident on Tuesday night, when three inmates were...
West Virginia authorities looking for burglary suspect
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera. Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies received reports of burglaries in the Workman Road area of Lansing, West Virginia. The reports were made over the last two days, Sheriff Fridley says. Deputies released a […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after locking woman in house, physically abusing her ‘all evening’
NALLEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing felony charges after forcing a woman to remain in his residence on Wednesday and being physically abusive to her for an extended period of time. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 26, 2023, deputies with the department...
Woman sentenced to prison, man pleads guilty after search warrant on Beckley hotel room
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Raleigh County are facing prison time after a search warrant was carried out in a Beckley hotel room in 2021. According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was […]
Beckley man arrested after stealing debit card and charging .31 cents at Sheetz
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he trespassed at Sheetz and used a debit card that wasn’t his for .31 cents. According to Beckley Police, a woman had her wallet stolen from her vehicle, which had her I.D. card, Door Dash card, and debit card inside. She stated that someone attempted to use her card at Sheetz for .31 cents.
More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond
On January 19, 2023, the Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an investigation that led to the execution of several search warrants in the City of Covington. This led to the arrest of Roger D. Crane, 60, of Covington. He is charged with: 18.2-374.3 Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. More charges are pending. Mr. Crane was released on bond. Assisting in the investigation was I.C.A.C. (Internet Crimes Against Children), Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Covington Division of Police, VSP High Tech Crimes Division, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Bath County Sheriff's Office, Craig County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police The post More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly abusing, and kidnapping girlfriend
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man has been arrested for allegedly beating, strangling, and keeping his girlfriend against her will on Thursday evening. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Nallen, West Virginia, for a possible domestic violence situation. The FCSO says when they arrived at the home, they […]
Emergency services respond to vehicle accident in Sophia
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several emergency units responded to the Sophia area Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle accident which had taken place. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 7:00am, Coal City VFD units were dispatched to the 300 Block of Independence Road in Sophia to assist with a vehicle accident.
wchstv.com
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
WDBJ7.com
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old out of Beckley, West Virginia has been found to allegedly be at the source of a bomb threat placed early Saturday morning toward the Go Mart gas station along East Main Street. According to the Wytheville Police Department, the teen is also responsible for...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha deputies continue to investigate Snapchat traffic that concerned some parents in Sissonville area
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — No charges have been filed but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into some online communication between students associated with Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School that concerned some parents in connection with a possible threat of violence. Investigators said the...
Deputies need your help in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley shares the following about the incidents. Over the last two days, deputies have been receiving reports of burglaries in the area of Workman Rd in Lansing. We ask anyone...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
