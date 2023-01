Athens, GA: South Carolina’s school record 12 game winning streak over Georgia ended Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum amidst a flurry of turnovers, fouls and missed shots in the game’s final 25 minutes. The Gamecocks fell to the Dogs in overtime 81-78 in front of a capacity crowd of over 10,000 fans, their first loss in Athens since 2016.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO