BILLINGS — There's something about the hardwood this year at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that's helped Hardin's boys basketball team produce some hoops magic. Less than two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at the venue over rival Lodge Grass. But on Friday, however, Hardin returned to the Metra to one-up itself in the most stunning of ways.

HARDIN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO