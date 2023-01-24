ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Soto Architecture Principal On Designing Office-to-Resi Conversions in DC

In the last two years, office-to-apartment conversions jumped by 25 percent compared to two years prior, according to a report by RentCafe, with Washington, D.C., among the top cities for such conversions. Fernando Bonilla-Verdesoto, principal and founder at Soto Architecture & Urban Design in D.C., has been closely following this...
Baltimore Ends 2022 With 4.5% Vacancy in the Industrial Market

The industrial market in Baltimore is down from its pandemic high but still going strong. The Greater Baltimore area saw more than 2.3 million square feet of industrial space leased during the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a new report by Lee & Associates-Maryland. What’s more, 13 million square...
