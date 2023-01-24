ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Refs miss most obvious traveling call ever in Wolves-Rockets game

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLtqI_0kPkQ4c100

How did the refs miss that?

Jalen Green took four steps without dribbling the ball and wasn't called for a traveling violation during the final seconds of the Houston Rockets' 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

After Rudy Gobert's dunk cut Houston's lead to 116-112 with 12 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Rockets inbounded the ball to Green out of a timeout and the young star took four steps and erased 1.9 seconds off the clock before Austin Rivers was called for a foul.

In the replay, you can see Rivers point at Green's feet as everyone but the officials seemed to see Green travel. Instead, Green made one of two free throws to effectively put the game out of reach.

Had Green, who scored 41 points in the game, been called for a travel, the Timberwolves would've had the ball, down by four, with a chance to cut the deficit to one or two points with time left on the clock.

Related: The 'immature trait' that is killing the Timberwolves

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Charles Barkley Roasts LeBron James on NBA on TNT

LeBron James is actively redefining what longevity in sports looks like. The 38-year old Laker is putting up an absurd stat line of 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and seven assists on 50.7% shooting from the field in his 20th NBA campaign. Now, after being selected to his 19th All-Star Game...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor.  So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy