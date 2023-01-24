Read full article on original website
Applications Now Accepted for the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery
The application period is now open for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. You have until, May 15 to apply. Applications are only being accepted online. Once completed, you'll receive a confirmation email indicating that you successfully entered.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March
This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!. Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Portland Police Seek a Man Who Robbed Norway Savings Bank
The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a branch of Norway Savings Bank. Officials say a man walked into the branch at 446 Forest Avenue and allegedly threatened the staff before demanding an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. At last report, he remains at large.
Are There White Moose in Maine?
The other day when I was doing my nightly pre-bed scroll through Twitter, I came upon a magnificent video that I felt the need to share with many of my friends, especially Mainers. The video was posted by How_Things_Work and it was a stunning moose going for a dip in...
Maine State Police Responded to Over 60 Crashes During Winter Storm
A storm Thursday that hit Maine caused slippery roads and made for difficult travel conditions. Troopers Respond to Over 60 Crashes During Winter Storm. As a result, there were more than 60 accidents and crashes across the state that the Maine State Police responded to on the Turnpike. Many of...
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
Snowy Conditions in Maine Caused a Plane to Slide off the Runway at Portland Jetport
Some people love the chaos of the airport and love to fly in general, not minding the tight squeeze onboard or the annoyances that come with a trip in the air. Others absolutely despise it, either because they hate the process of going through the airport and sitting on a crowded plane or because they are terrified of the flight itself.
Bangor High School Debate Performs Well At Weekend Debate Meet
The Maine State Debate Championships took place at Bangor High School this past Saturday, and the home team of Bangor High did not disappoint. Bangor High Debate Team Coach, Matthew Leland, said 17 schools from across the state brought 160 competitors to the event. And Bangor High won 8 medals at the event.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale Saturday
Nothing matters but the weekend has never had more meaning than it will this week. Girl Scout Cookie time, begins this Saturday. This year’s new cookie in Maine is the Raspberry Rally. It has a chocolate coating and a crunchy raspberry center. Bring it on. The most popular Girl...
