Someone is gonna have some explaining to do. A 'crazy looking cat' was found by a Missouri farmer who was shocked to learn the animal is native to Africa. What?. I saw this first reported by the Charlotte Observer. They report a Missouri farmer in Ava, Missouri saw something he thought might be a bobcat near his property for months. Once he finally captured it, he contacted the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge which is a rescue group in Arkansas. The revealed to him the cat was an African Serval and, as the name indicates, is native to (you guessed it) Africa.

