Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Got Tacos? Illinois Taco Trail Will Have You Savoring Every Bite
Now, this is a trail I can get behind. A website claims they have found the best road trail leading to some of the best Mexican restaurants in Illinois, but they left off a few restaurants in the Tri-States. tacos is the one food that I think everyone loves, and...
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
Strange Reports of ‘Hellhounds’ in Missouri’s Mark Twain Forest
The Mark Twain National Forest is one of the wildest wildernesses in America. Miles and miles of trees and wildlife. If new stories are to be believed, there is also something else roaming these Missouri woods. Strange beasts that many describe as "hellhounds" are now a part of numerous stories of encounters there.
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Watch a Midwestern Squirrel Get Really Buzzed on Fermented Pears
Let me tell you a tale that's a teachable moment about leaving aging fruit in your yard. A Midwestern lady was surprised to see a little squirrel had discovered her pears. One problem though. The pears had fermented and the young squirrel was about to go on a very long joy ride that was all captured by a camera on her feeder.
Is Illinois Really Home to the Most Dangerous Ghost Town in US?
I found a claim that I think is worth debating. Is Illinois really home to the most dangerous ghost town in America? Some statistics say yes, but let's dig deeper to see if it's really true. Travel with a Wiseguy is a fun YouTube channel that does exactly what you'd...
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
Missouri Farmer Finds ‘Crazy Looking Cat’ Native to Africa?
Someone is gonna have some explaining to do. A 'crazy looking cat' was found by a Missouri farmer who was shocked to learn the animal is native to Africa. What?. I saw this first reported by the Charlotte Observer. They report a Missouri farmer in Ava, Missouri saw something he thought might be a bobcat near his property for months. Once he finally captured it, he contacted the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge which is a rescue group in Arkansas. The revealed to him the cat was an African Serval and, as the name indicates, is native to (you guessed it) Africa.
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose
Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
Inside a Secret Missouri ‘End of the World’ Underground Bunker
Where do you go if every worst case scenario becomes reality? For decades, the government had bunkers built deep underground in Missouri. Now, they've been decommissioned and you can see inside what surviving the "end of the world" might really be like. Perhaps you've heard that the Doomsday Clock was...
