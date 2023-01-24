ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
