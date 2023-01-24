SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.

SANDY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO