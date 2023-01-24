84 Lumber planning expansion 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - 84 Lumber is planning an expansion that includes new stores and making improvements to dozens of existing locations.

The building materials supplier is opening new locations in Stockton, California as well as Denver and Greeley, Colorado. There are also plans to relocate existing stores to larger facilities in Morgantown and Sarasota, Florida.

Component plants are slated to open in multiple states, including Florida, South Carolina, Idaho and Georgia.

The company said the goal is to increase its market share by the end of 2023.

"With the opening of these new stores and manufacturing facilities, we remain strong in our continued prospect for growth," said 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy in a press release. "We value our customers and listen to what is important to them to grow their businesses. As a result, we are growing and expanding in two ways – opening new locations and investing in existing markets."