ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

‘Intimidating, terrifying’: Luke Chadwick recalls his very first training session with Roy Keane

By Ryan Dabbs
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZbfp_0kPkMWHg00

Luke Chadwick came through Manchester United's youth team at the end of the 1990s, a promising player looking to break into arguably the greatest midfield in the history of the Premier League: Beckham, Scholes, Keane and Giggs.

Just months after United had won the treble in 1999, with Roy Keane captaining the side to one of the best achievements by an English side, Chadwick made his debut in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the League Cup.

Before that, though, he of course had to train with the first team, comprised of international stars and players who had already won plenty of trophies during their career.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Chadwick explains how Keane treated him during the first training session he made with the senior side.

“I remember my first training session with the first team,” Luke Chadwick tells FFT . “I was on Roy’s team, and I gave the ball away a couple of times. He told me in no uncertain terms that my performance wasn’t up to standard.

"I was thinking, ‘F**k, I’ve blown it now’. When we went inside after training, I expected another bollocking from him – I was so nervous.

"But he pulled me to one side and explained that there was a level he expected of all of us, and it was his job to make sure we were at it every day. It didn’t matter if it was me, Ryan Giggs or David Beckham; he said he’d speak to everyone in the same way if standards weren’t right."

Chadwick went on to play 25 Premier League games for Manchester United, picking up a Premier League winners medal for the club's 2000/01 triumph. Many of those games came with Keane alongside him in the team, with Chadwick explaining how much he appreciated the midfield general next to him.

“He was intimidating – terrifying, even – but he was the ultimate captain. He would be so supportive during games. He looked out for us on the pitch. If we gave everything, then he would fight for every last one of us.”

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
SB Nation

On This Day (27 Jan 1973): Legendary Celtic striker makes Sunderland debut vs Millwall!

Think ‘Hughes’ and ‘1973’, and it’s Billy that springs immediately to mind. Having come through the ranks at Roker Park, the Scotsman made his debut as an 18-year-old against Liverpool in 1968, and by the time 1973 and Bob Stokoe ticked around he was firmly established as a mainstay in the Sunderland side.
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Reading: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United looks to stay in the mix for a pair of domestic cups when it hosts old pal Paul Ince and Reading in the fourth round of the 2022 FA Cup on Saturday. United scored a solid win at midweek to move within 90 minutes of the League Cup Final and of course also harbors hopes of winning the Europa League and, perhaps less so, the Premier League.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy