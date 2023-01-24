Tempe high school fundraiser helps send mariachi group to national event

Marcos de Niza High School will be conducting a fundraiser this week to raise money so the school’s Mariachi Virtuoso can attend a national conference in Florida.

The event will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the school, 6000 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe. Admission is free, and there will be vendors, food, raffles and performances.

Fiesta de Carnaval is a combined effort of Avnet Cares and the Hispanic/Latino Organization of Leaders at Avnet.

Avnet Cares will match any profit from the fiesta up to $10,000, according to a release.

Mariachi Virtuoso, the school’s advanced mariachi ensemble, has been invited to present and perform at the American String Teachers Association National Conference in Orlando.