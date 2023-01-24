Cinnaholic Adding Houston Spot Summer 2023

Houston’s Meyerland neighborhood is getting a bakery that features a 100% vegan and dairy-free menu. Cinnaholic is set to open at 4798 Beechnut St. this summer, possibly in July depending on how long it takes to do the full remodel at the space.

Cinnaholic owner Maria Figueroa told What Now Houston the Meyerland location will be her first, but she plans to open another location in Houston in the next couple of years. “I decided to open because I really like the concept,” Figueroa said. Her brother, Hector Figueroa , owns a Cinnaholic in Cypress .

Cinnaholic offers handcrafted, vegan cinnamon rolls in a variety of flavors, plus other desserts such as cookies, cakes, brownies, and edible cookie dough. Cinnaholic offers a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting—the Old Skool—plus coffee, tea, and espresso.

You can customize your own cinnamon roll with a selection of frosting and toppings or choose a signature roll. Some signature rolls include the Caramel Apple Pie with caramel frosting topped with fresh apples, pecans, homemade pie crumble, and caramel sauce, or the Cookie Monster, which is a cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting, homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .