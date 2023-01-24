ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Driver accused of road rage against bicyclist in Tiburon

By CBS San Francisco
TIBURON – Police in Tiburon arrested a 70-year-old man Sunday in connection with road rage incident between the man and a person riding a bicycle, the department said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Tiburon Boulevard and San Rafael Avenue, where two people were holding down the suspect, police said.

According to a police report, Gennady Yeltchev of Rohnert Park, followed the person on the bike after he believed the cyclist had hit his vehicle with his hand. Yelthcev allegedly got out of his Prius with a knife and approached a bicyclist.

According to police, the bicyclist allegedly knocked Yeltchev down after he was confronted out of fear of being stabbed.

A nearby witness heard the bicyclist's cry for help to subdue the suspect until police arrived.

Tiburon Fire Protection District transported Yeltchev to the hospital for treatment of injuries he incurred while being subdued, police said.

After Yeltchev is cleared medically, he will be booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, police said.

