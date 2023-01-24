ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida judge approves request by Gabby Petitos parents to add Brian Laundrie's lawyer to lawsuit

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

A Florida judge has approved a request to add Brain Laundrie's former attorney Steve Bertolino to a lawsuit against his parents brought by the family of Gabby Petito .

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt initially filed the lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie earlier this year - claiming the couple knew that their son murdered Gabby and refusing to tell them the location of her remains.

Their lawsuit also accused the Laundries of trying to arrange a way for their son to flee the county, as well as accusing lawyer Bertolino of knowing Gabby was dead when he made a statement about the search for her.

Petito, 22, was strangled on a road trip with Laundrie in Wyoming in the summer of 2021.

Her boyfriend, Laundrie, shot himself in the head a month after her body was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

On September 14, 2021, Bertolino issued a statement on behalf of Laundrie's parents to the media – at a time Gabby's parents say they knew Laundrie had killed her.

Bertolino said the Laundrie family hoped 'the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.'

Judge Danielle Brewer granted the motion to amend the lawsuit and allow Bertolino to be added as a defendant.

Pat Reilly, who is representing Petito and Schmidt, says that the statement made by Bertolino is 'outrageous'.

After the hearing, he added: 'The decision was not unexpected. This incident, like all others, will work out in the end. One way or the other.'

Lawyers for the Laundries argued that the amendment should be dismissed, which ultimately failed.

Arguing at a previous hearing, the Laundrie's current attorney Matthew Luka said: 'Pitting the Laundries and Mr. Bertolino as co-defendants undoubtedly creates a conflict because both have an interest in defending themselves to the potential detriment of the other.

'It invades the relationship between attorney and client which is a foundational principle of our legal system.'

The original lawsuit alleged that Laundrie's parents were aware that their son had killed Petito and were not being forthcoming.

A statement released last month by Petito's parents said: 'When they did choose to speak, it was through statements issued by Steven Bertolino.'

It continued: 'It is believed that at the time the September 14, 2021 statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased, and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted and outrageous.'

Laundrie left his parent's home on September 13, and his remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October – after weeks of futile searches in a temporarily flooded park.

Police found him after water levels receded, along with a handwritten confession and a revolver.

Last year the families came to a $3million settlement in the Petito family's wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.

Gabby's family has also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, alleging that officers failed to properly handle a 911 call after a witness claimed he saw Brian hitting Gabby and trying to steal her phone just weeks before her death.

The lawsuit names the department, two officers who responded to the call and two former leaders.

Trisha White
5d ago

They are most definitely guilty. Shame that Brian pulled his own parents into this and destroyed 2 families. Justice for Gabby

PhilFry
4d ago

I guess the parents of the girl are trying thru a lawsuit to eliminate their blame as parents letting their daughter go in a "camper" traveling around the country. I know she was over 21and all they could is advise....Now she is a "Payday" Always blaming others for your Shortcomings.

