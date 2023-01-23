Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
PMR Law Adds Seasoned Attorney Jeremy Newell to Houston Team
HOUSTON, TX—Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is pleased to announce that Jeremy Newell has joined the Houston-based law firm as a senior supervising attorney specializing in complex litigation and personal injury cases. Mr. Newell brings nearly 25 years of experience representing victims and families in cases involving...
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gas Station Ordered to Stop Selling Tainted Diesel Fuel Immediately
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a Stop-Sale Order against Tristar Convenience Stores Inc., DBA Handi Stop #108, at 3013 Collingsworth St., in Houston. Under the Stop Order, the Handi Stop must immediately stop selling diesel fuel from any of its devices. TDLR...
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
A Texas woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system
Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer
PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
KIII TV3
Crazy video! Houston-area postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
Four Harris County residents face federal charges for allegedly selling fake nursing diplomas
A warning to healthcare facilities and hospitals as dozens of people are accused of selling fake nursing diplomas, and some have been charged in the Houston area.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
