Sacramento, CA

NFL Draft Profile: Marte Mapu, Linebacker, Sacramento State Hornets

By The NFL Draft Bible
 5 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu
Sacramento State Hornets

#15
Pos: LB
Ht: 6027
Wt: 222
Hand: 914
Arm: 3312
Wing: 7618
DOB: 11/8/1999
Hometown: Hawthorne, CA
High School: Hawthorne
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Hawthorne, California. Attended Hawthorne High School. Played at Sacramento State University. Decided to redshirt his first year. As a redshirt freshman, he played in five games, totaling six tackles and contributed on special teams. He suffered an injury that kept him out for part of the season. During his sophomore season, he played in eleven games, totaling eighteen tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. He didn’t see any game action in 2020 because the season was canceled due to the pandemic. As a junior, started in all twelve games, totaling sixty five tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. Named to the 2021 Second Team All-Big Sky. During his senior season, he played in thirteen games, totaling seventy six tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Named to the 2022 First Team All-Big Sky. Declared for the 2023 NFL Draft .

