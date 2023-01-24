More than 200 girls will wrestle Friday at Onondaga Community College during the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational. There are 13 weight classes with 16 wrestlers competing in each. There are championship and consolation, or wrestleback, brackets in the one-day tournament. “There are nearly 1,000 girls competing on girls wrestling...

ONONDAGA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO