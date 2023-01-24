Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
Historic statewide girls wrestling invitational to include 20+ Section V athletes
More than 200 girls will wrestle Friday at Onondaga Community College during the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational. There are 13 weight classes with 16 wrestlers competing in each. There are championship and consolation, or wrestleback, brackets in the one-day tournament. “There are nearly 1,000 girls competing on girls wrestling...
Athlete, Student of the Week
Maddie Swallows has been selected as the Athlete of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by her cheerleading coach, Ashley Enderli. Maddie, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Brian and Kayla Swallows of Fairbury. According to Ashley Enderli, Maddie is involved in numerous activities at school, including Cares Clowns, AA Guild...
Comments / 0