Read full article on original website
Related
stlucieco.gov
Free Technology Classes Available at St. Lucie County Libraries
Whether you want to try out virtual reality or just learn the basics of your Apple Watch, St. Lucie County’s Library System provides an assortment of free technology training classes. In addition to the scheduled classes, all six branch libraries offer one-on-one technology assistance by appointment. Classes for February...
stlucieco.gov
St. Lucie County Hosts Celebrate Us Exhibit Opening Night Feb. 2
St. Lucie County’s Planning & Development Services Department will kick off the 2nd Annual Celebrate Us Exhibition, presented by the St. Lucie Cultural Alliance, on Thursday, Feb. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Complex, 2300 Virginia Ave. Featuring more than 30 area artists, this year-long exhibit...
Comments / 0