Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has To 'Bandage' Her Wound After Welcoming Daughter Esti Maxine Via C-Section

Chrissy Teigen is getting incredibly honest about delivering a baby via C-section.

On Monday, January 23, the new mama-of-three gave a very real postpartum update on Instagram more than a week after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend .

"omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a stain covered silk dress.

On January 13, the "Save Room" singer happily announced during a private concert he and the Cravings author's rainbow baby was born following the tragic loss of their son, Jack , in 2020.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen revealed to the world in a January 19 Instagram update along with photos of the family and their newest addition. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

The Hollywood power couple's baby girl comes after years of heartache following the death of their newborn son due to a lifesaving abortion. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," the model said when announcing her pregnancy.

This was a sentiment also shared by her husband, who stated the married pair were approaching the third pregnancy with "cautious optimism."

"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," Legend said in an interview prior to their baby's birth. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."