ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has To 'Bandage' Her Wound After Welcoming Daughter Esti Maxine Via C-Section

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryAFx_0kPkHwvp00
mega

Chrissy Teigen is getting incredibly honest about delivering a baby via C-section.

On Monday, January 23, the new mama-of-three gave a very real postpartum update on Instagram more than a week after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUr9J_0kPkHwvp00
@chrissyteigen/instagram

"omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a stain covered silk dress.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOS

On January 13, the "Save Room" singer happily announced during a private concert he and the Cravings author's rainbow baby was born following the tragic loss of their son, Jack , in 2020.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen revealed to the world in a January 19 Instagram update along with photos of the family and their newest addition. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7GQJ_0kPkHwvp00
@chrissyteigen/instagram

The Hollywood power couple's baby girl comes after years of heartache following the death of their newborn son due to a lifesaving abortion. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," the model said when announcing her pregnancy.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN BEGS FOR BABY NO. 3 TO 'PLEASE DROP' AS DUE DATE SLOWLY CREEPS UP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hg7X5_0kPkHwvp00
mega

This was a sentiment also shared by her husband, who stated the married pair were approaching the third pregnancy with "cautious optimism."

"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," Legend said in an interview prior to their baby's birth. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."

Comments / 35

Kimberly Martin
5d ago

True words, being nervous after losing a previous child. I lost my firstborn daughter Kayla to SIDS at 1 month 5 days old 10/20/1994-11/25/1994. My twin girls were born 8/8/02 and my youngest was born 1/6/04. I was nervous and scared after burying my oldest daughter.

Reply(3)
8
III%
5d ago

Huh too bad she didn't care about Children when she went to epstein's island...pure evil!😈🔥😈

Reply(2)
18
*Bombon*
5d ago

Everybody wants to be hard on her and criticize her looks but what those people forget is that she's still a mom and wife just like the rest of us, trying her best 🤗

Reply(1)
7
Related
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'

It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
People

Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's oldest child shared the exciting news with her younger siblings that big sister Ireland Baldwin is expecting in a sweet video on Instagram Monday Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings. On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom. "So...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

188K+
Followers
7K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy