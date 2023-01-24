ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?

Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
wegotthiscovered.com

9 incredible directors who almost made a ‘James Bond’ movie (and a few who still would)

The question of who’s in line to direct the next James Bond film is second only to the scurry of speculation about which actor will be donning the tuxedo of Ian Fleming’s superspy. Knocking aside the casting rumors about the next villain in a franchise known for its memorable bad guys is no mean feat. It’s even more impressive considering how few directors have taken the reins of Bond’s 25 movies.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best underrated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked

You could make an argument that the 1980s was the golden age of horror. Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Michael Myers were all going strong, wreaking havoc on their respective movie franchises and shocking audiences loving every minute. Because of the popularity of the genre, there were more and more movies being made every day, attempting to cash in on the audience’s growing fascination with the horrific. In turn, there have been dozens of truly great 1980s horror movies lost to history. Which is why we’ve compiled this list, ranking the ten best underrated horror movies of the 1980s.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained

Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
TVLine

The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap

Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
Variety

Inside the Thrilling and Emotional Third Episode of ‘The Last of Us’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
Decider.com

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Do Bill and Frank Die?

So far, The Last of Us has spent a lot of time introducing us to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). But they’re far from the only noteworthy survivors in this story. Ever since the HBO series announced that Nick Offerman would be playing Bill, fans have been desperate to see how the beloved Parks and Recreation star captured this survivalist. And true to everything he does, Offerman did not disappoint. Spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO past this point. “Long Long Time” picks up directly after the events of “Infected.” In the wake of Tess’ (Anna Torv)...
wegotthiscovered.com

The perfect plot device to explain Rick and Morty’s looming voice changes is already series canon

Ever since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will have a seventh season without Justin Roiland‘s involvement, fans wondered how would the show go on without its main voice actor. While there were ideas to get voice actors who impressed Roiland in the past since they were close to getting the voices right, there is actually a perfect solution that is already established in the Rick and Morty “canon.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Nick Offerman before

Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode three, ‘Long Long Time.’. The Last of Us on HBO has certainly drawn itself quite the crowd since its debut in mid-January, and it only seems to be growing thanks to a riveting plot and stellar performances. Series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have certainly pulled their weight in the post-apocalyptic drama, but a new arrival on the scene stole the show in a quite literal sense, that being Nick Offerman in his role as Bill.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 release window, returning cast, plot, and more

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai. “Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy”. The famous Cobra Kai dojo philosophy has been ingrained in the brains of Gen. Xers who watched The Karate Kid growing up, and now a whole new generation hear it on the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai. It’s all coming to an end soon, though, as the creators of Cobra Kai announced the dojos will soon close their doors.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will devastate you with one crucial scene

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II. Recently, the adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO was renewed for a second season. It has received critical acclaim, but heading into the next part of the story, some argue what is coming will be divisive, with non-gamers in particular not ready for a big scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy