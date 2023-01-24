Dulles still playing catch-up, but Reagan National is posting solid passenger counts

Arlington County officials on Jan. 21 approved plans establishing and naming a new park in Crystal City. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what will be known as “Arlington Junction Park” – located at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive – at the December meeting. But because notice had not been given (as required under state law) to the Department of Defense and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the matter had to be put off a month.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO