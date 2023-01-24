ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Rachel Marsden: Opposition to Davos agenda dismissed

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfjaT_0kPkGsio00

The self-styled masters of the universe gathered in Davos, Switzerland, last week for the world’s largest convention of the tone-deaf. Those with even a modicum of self-awareness avoided the annual World Economic Forum altogether this year, including every G7 leader except German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who was there to talk about renewables even as Berlin fired back up the nuclear and coal plants after shunning Russian gas. The others must have figured that their presence would be a bad look to the folks at home who are already struggling with the high costs of daily living brought about by the heavy-handed policies promoted by many of these same financial and political elites.

In recent years, the “Davos Agenda” has advanced ideas like, “Five reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change.” Look, Earth can literally self-destruct first, OK? “What is transhumanism and how does it affect you?” Davos asked. Folks who are just trying to make ends meet likely haven’t given much thought to the notion of turning themselves into a real-life Terminator.

“Why we need to regulate digital identity in the metaverse,” Davos suggests, perhaps because there just aren’t enough problems to solve here in the real world.

Forum founder Klaus Schwab asked in his opening address, “What does it mean to master the future?” Maybe try mastering the present, first? It’s a strange set of priorities, but those who dare to question them are apparently a big problem.

“Disrupting distrust” was even the theme of a panel at this year’s event, as though skepticism of the globalist system that promotes Davos talking points as gospel is responsible for the woes of the world. “My hypothesis on that is right-wing groups have done a really good job of disenfranchising NGOs,” lamented Richard Edelman, of the global communications firm, Edelman. Ah, yes — clearly the problem is the “right wing”, and not the total lack of distrust that the Western establishment has brought upon itself.

How many times did we hear that the U.S. was winning the war in Afghanistan — right up until it ended with the Taliban taking charge? How much cash is currently fueling the U.S. and Western military-industrial complex under the pretext of helping Ukraine to “win” against Russia? Are the establishment elites sure that’s going to happen? Or is the charade just going to continue until the coffers of the weapons manufacturers have to loosen their belt and let out a burp?

And speaking of NGOs, one just happens to be at the center of a major scandal at the European Parliament right now that has resulted in the arrest and detention of elected officials and personnel on accusations of corruption related to Qatari and Moroccan lobbying.

Is the Global Observatory on Fighting Against Impunity going to keep the shadiness going under the guise of fixing it? It doesn’t take a right-winger to realize that there are NGOs laundering special interests by taking cash to influence public officials — all under the thin veneer of academic respectability. The fact that Davos dedicated a panel to vilifying and smearing dissidents who dare to challenge these relationships speaks volumes.

Even with the “Qatargate” lobbying and alleged influence buying scandal raging at the heart of the European Union — one of the top Western establishment institutions and self-styled defenders of freedom and democracy — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has yet to disclose exactly what was on the 11 contracts worth €71 billion that she negotiated for the COVID jabs with Big Pharma, or what was in the personal text messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla that have since vanished.

The EU was quick to put into place a digital COVID certificate — binding across all 27 member nations — which effectively got jabs into arms quickly under the threat of losing the ability to travel. Various European countries also required the QR code for work, public gatherings, and leisure activities. Thus far, von der Leyen and Bourla have neglected to provide total transparency on these contracts to the COVID-19 committee of the European Parliament – even as von der Leyen lectures about the need for transparency over Qatargate.

Special economic interests — from Big Pharma to War Inc. — and the complicity of Western institutions, are the real threat to freedom, democracy, and the average person’s future. Those considered a threat by the Davos crowd — “right-wingers” or otherwise — have figured that out.

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist and host of independently produced talk shows in French and English.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
The Associated Press

‘He’s close to us’: Wheelchair users in Africa await pope

GOMA, Congo (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. The pope, who began using a wheelchair last year, is visiting two countries where years of conflict have disabled many, and yet they are among the world’s most difficult places to find accessibility and understanding. His visit is heartening Catholics and non-Catholics alike. “We know that it’s a suffering, but it also comforts us...
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Democracy indeed does die in darkness

Our forefathers had knockdown, contentious battles constructing laws for our democratic republic. Lincoln and Douglas had fiery debates. Democracy is hard, a concept foreign to present-day American socialists. Bob Woodward is credited with the slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yes, Americans should know if Hunter’s laptop reveals that the president has been compromised by the Chinese government. Americans should know if the FBI interfered in the last two elections. There is evidence that it did. ...
AFP

Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed Saturday in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises around 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital New Delhi, police at the crash site told AFP. Both aircraft had taken off in the morning from the Gwailor air base, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of where they came down. The crash is the latest in a string of aviation accidents involving India's military air fleet.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy