Pat Riley Thinks LeBron James Has Shot At Winning Championship With Los Angeles Lakers

By Shandel Richardson
 5 days ago

In an ESPN interview, Riley says LeBron is playing for titles, not scoring records

For LeBron James, this season seems mostly about the year he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley, though, thinks otherwise. He said recently James is more focused on adding more titles to his trophy case. In an interview with ESPN, Riley gave his thoughts on James' solid play this season at 38.

Riley believes James is chasing championships, not records, and he feels there is possibility of that happening in June.

"That's where LeBron is," Riley said. "I'm not speaking to anything that he might say in the media but that's his only reason to continue to play. Breaking the scoring record will be big for him if it happens and it will happen. But he wants to win titles. That's what drives him. And so for him to continue to play at this level, with the hope that this team is going to come together out there, and Anthony Davis gets back, I think they got a shot. I really do. And I believe he believes that too."

A lot has to change for that to happen for the Lakers, who are 22-25 and 12th in the Western Conference. They have played the last month without All-Star Anthony Davis, who was playing at an MVP pace. James has to hold the Lakers together until hopefully Davis returns.

