10 best Marvel games you can play today

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
 3 days ago

When it comes to choosing the best Marvel games, competition can be fierce. The Marvel comic book and cinematic universes have spawned over 30 video game tributes between them, and that's not even counting the upcoming Marvel games slated to launch in the coming years. Narrowing down our top 10 best Marvel games is no small feat, but we pulled it off so you don't have to yourself.

Activision's Spider-Man 2 offers a nostalgic take on superhero antics whilst action-adventure Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes more for realism, allowing you to traverse the hectic cityscape of Manhattan in stunning 4K (if you're playing on PS5). And what about the crossover chaos that is Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3? If you've ever wanted to know whether Resident Evil 3's Nemesis could beat one of the Avengers in a frenzied Street Fighter-style smackdown, here's your chance to find out.

These are just a few of the strong contenders that we have to choose from as we break down the top 10 best Marvel games ever made. Did your favorites make the cut? Check out the full list below.

10) Deadpool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAnDe_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Activision)

Developer: High Moon Studios
Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 (backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X)

The mischievous anti-hero's very own video game is a rollicking action-adventure that features all the crude humor and self-referential shenanigans that we loved about the movie. Its hysterical script is what sets Deadpool apart from the competitors, but it does fall short when it comes to gameplay mechanics. The clunky controls can make the combo-heavy combat sequences feel strange at first, requiring a frankly boggling mix of light, heavy, and jump attacks. It's worth getting the hang of these tricky controls for the game's hilarious fourth-wall-breaking quips and well-paced plotline alone, solidifying Deadpool's place as one of the best Marvel games you can still play today.

9: Spider-Man 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlHsY_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Activision)

Developer: Treyarch
Platform(s): PS2

Heralded as the first superhero game to feature open-world exploration, 2004's Spider-Man 2 is one of the best Marvel games when it comes to sheer innovation of the genre. Web-slinging Peter Parker battles foes, rescues his beloved Mary Jane, and does it all whilst taking in the beautiful views of New York City. Although it's still playable on a range of consoles and devices, we're talking about the PS2 version here, coming out head and shoulders above versions released on other platforms. The Spider-Man 2 for PS2 holds up very well, even by today's standards, though it's not to be confused with the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which is set to be released in 2023.

8) Marvel Snap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvHj9_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Second Dinner)

Developer : Second Dinner
Platform(s): Android, iOS, PC

As far as digital card games go, Marvel Snap scores highly when it comes to aesthetics. Building your deck requires some grinding, but it makes it all the more worthwhile when you get an especially juicy draw during a random card selection. The game is easy to drop into casually, making it ideal for us to play on mobile. Marvel Snap also supports cross-progression, so you can play it on PC without losing your collection across platforms. Accessible, simple, and offering a unique way to engage with the MCU, it definitely is one of the best Marvel games to play right now.

7) The Punisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMW3m_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: THQ)

Developer: Volition
Platform(s): PS2, Xbox, PC

Vengeance is sweet – and if you're playing The Punisher, very bloody. Easily one of the best Marvel games, this gleefully violent title emerged hot on the heels of its cinematic counterpart and pulls absolutely no punches to this day. Put in the shoes of US Marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle, your mission is to dispose of your foes as quickly and painfully as possible. The Punisher sports an ever-creative arsenal of ways to enact swift justice upon his countless enemies, so dust off your old Xbox and keep those reflexes sharp if you're in the mood for some gruesome kills.

6) Marvel's Midnight Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upwKb_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Developer: Firaxis Games
Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

Marvel's Midnight Suns puts a different spin on the superhero genre, combining the best of tabletop RPGs and action-adventure gaming. You play as The Hunter, a brand new and fully-customizable character that was created especially for Midnight Suns. There seems to be something for everyone here, with character interactions and side-quests aplenty for us completionists as well as card-based combat sequences, ensuring no two battles are the same. All in all, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a solid RPG with a tightly-hewn story and just the right amount of in-game nuance. Just try not to get sidetracked by all those collectibles.

5) Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xldHs_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Telltale Games)

Developer: Telltale Games
Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

If episodic narratives and short-play sessions are more your bag over longform titles, you'll find Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series  is one of the best Marvel games by a mile. Each episode is named after an iconic classic rock tune, something easily envisaged as Star-Lord-approved and therefore believably loyal to its source material. Through a combination of exploration, QTEs, and choice-based alternative outcomes, each installment feels like an interactive TV show in its own right. With five episodes to play through, as well as the option to play on a mobile device, you can't really go wrong when it comes to the Telltale Series.

4) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PnXL_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom
Platform(s:) PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC

What do you get when you cross Jill Valentine with Doctor Strange? Something a little more than a simple Jill sandwich, as it so happens. Although it's not strictly Marvel, beat-'em-up crossover Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 deserves a top place amongst the best Marvel games because it's just so much fun to play. You won't find any meaningful storylines or expansive open worlds here, but what you will find is a bizarre forum to test out some of your wackiest gaming conspiracies. Would Nemesis turn Tony Stark into a metallic pulp? How would Wesker fare against scheming Rocket the Raccoon? Time to find out.

3) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFxC8_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: Team Ninja
Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

In a departure from the third-person action RPG stylings of many other entries on this list, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 : The Black Order is a top-down dungeon crawler with a twist. Whether you opt for online multiplayer or couch co-op modes, the aim of the game is simple: defeat foes in your team of four. You'll be affected by passive buffs that are dependent upon the characters in your party, and these will serve to either help or hinder you as the story unfolds. The hack n' slash multiplayer format of Ultimate Alliance 3 is what makes it so much fun, cementing its place among the best Marvel games you can pick up and play today.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXSg4_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Developer: Insomniac Games
Platform(s): PS5, PS4, PC

2018's Marvel's Spider-Man is widely regarded as one of the best spider-man games for good reason. Playing as the teenage superhero, you'll be swooping between high rises to battle foes high above the bustling streets of New York City, using the vast array of gadgets at your disposal. The game's expansive open-world format offers breathtaking views of this fictional imagining of Manhattan, offering moments of tranquility between all the rooftop brawling. There are elements of stealth gameplay here for those who prefer the quick and quiet approach, however, making Marvel's Spider-Man a standout title for any Spidey fanatic.

1) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rgtc_0kPkGJGj00

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Developer: Insomniac Games
Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

It might be billed as a Spider-Man spin-off, but Miles Morales' story is a lot more than that. The setting of snow-capped Manhattan provides newfound grit and atmospheric presence compared to the first game, with the storyline riffing off the characters as seen in the MCU's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018). The in-game mechanics and combat features are almost the same as Marvel's Spider-Man except vastly improved, this time featuring Miles-specific special abilities to give you an edge over your enemies. Combine all these elements and it's easy to see why Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales tops many lists of the best Marvel games ever – including ours.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

