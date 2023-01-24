ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
WSLS

Wytheville Police reopen East Main Street after suspicious package found

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. East Main Street in Wytheville has reopened after crews were investigating a suspicious package inside of a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department. On Friday evening, East Main Street was closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane because of a suspicious package inside of...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WHSV

Juvenile charged after allegedly placing bomb threat toward Henry Co. middle school

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A bomb threat was placed over social media toward Laurel Park Middle School Friday, resulting in one juvenile being taken into custody. The recipient of the message reported it to authorities, leading the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials to work together and ensure the students and staff were safe.
WSET

22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Police identify 25-year-old woman whose body was recovered from New River

PULASKI, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A woman’s body was confirmed to have been recovered from the New River over the weekend by Virginia law enforcement. Sheriff Mike Worrell of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the individual whose body was recovered on Saturday, January 21, 2023, had been the victim of a gunshot wound prior to making entry into the river.
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy