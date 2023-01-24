Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WSLS
Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WDBJ7.com
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old out of Beckley, West Virginia has been found to allegedly be at the source of a bomb threat placed early Saturday morning toward the Go Mart gas station along East Main Street. According to the Wytheville Police Department, the teen is also responsible for...
WSLS
Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas' girlfriend.
WSLS
Wytheville Police reopen East Main Street after suspicious package found
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. East Main Street in Wytheville has reopened after crews were investigating a suspicious package inside of a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department. On Friday evening, East Main Street was closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane because of a suspicious package inside of...
Woman sentenced to prison, man pleads guilty after search warrant on Beckley hotel room
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Raleigh County are facing prison time after a search warrant was carried out in a Beckley hotel room in 2021. According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was […]
WHSV
Juvenile charged after allegedly placing bomb threat toward Henry Co. middle school
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A bomb threat was placed over social media toward Laurel Park Middle School Friday, resulting in one juvenile being taken into custody. The recipient of the message reported it to authorities, leading the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials to work together and ensure the students and staff were safe.
WSET
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
WVNT-TV
Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.
Police identify 25-year-old woman whose body was recovered from New River
PULASKI, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A woman’s body was confirmed to have been recovered from the New River over the weekend by Virginia law enforcement. Sheriff Mike Worrell of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the individual whose body was recovered on Saturday, January 21, 2023, had been the victim of a gunshot wound prior to making entry into the river.
Beckley man arrested after stealing debit card and charging .31 cents at Sheetz
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he trespassed at Sheetz and used a debit card that wasn’t his for .31 cents. According to Beckley Police, a woman had her wallet stolen from her vehicle, which had her I.D. card, Door Dash card, and debit card inside. She stated that someone attempted to use her card at Sheetz for .31 cents.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: VSP explosive team removes suspicious package, East Main Street is open
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department has reported that East Main Street is closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane as officers investigate a suspicious package in a mailbox. Police ask that drivers avoid this area at this time. WFXR News will update this story as details...
