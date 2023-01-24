Read full article on original website
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
Essence Cody talks making McDonald's All-American roster; VHS tops Richmond Hill
Valdosta High School star forward Essence Cody was one of just two from the state of Georgia selected to play in the 2023 McDonald's All-American girls basketball game.
News Leader
YHS’s Thompson to play football at Valdosta State
Jye Thompson, a senior at Yulee High School, will play football at Valdosta State University. Thompson made the second team All News4Jax team and second team All First Coast. He is currently a…
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
Broward New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Community mourns loss of Georgia police officer who died in the line of duty
The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department. Officer Williams died while on-duty yesterday afternoon, leaving a void in the community he dedicated himself to serving. A beloved member of the Cairo Police Dept., Williams...
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
