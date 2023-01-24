Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Gold Leaf Hotel, Circa 1940, Hahira
This imposing structure at the crossroads of US Highway 41 and Main Street in downtown Hahira was built circa 1940-1941 to replace an earlier hotel lost to fire circa 1939. Dr. E. J. Smith was an early owner, and many of the rooms were initially rented to local teachers. Dr. Smith’s daughter, Dorothy Salter, later operated this hotel, and another property known as the Wal-Dot, which may have been a motel, with her husband. The old hotel was converted to apartments in the 1990s.
Broward New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
WALB 10
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
WCJB
Lake City calls special meeting to figure out plan for Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A special meeting of the Lake City Council has been called for Monday, to talk about what to do with the Richardson Community Center. City leaders had agreed to hand over the deed to Columbia County, which runs parks and recreation programs out of the building.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
Mayflower A.M.E. Church hosts clothing giveaway in Havana
Mayflower A.M.E. Church hosted a giveaway Saturday to get essentials into the hands of those who need it.
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
fsunews.com
Tallahassee local killed in 'cop city' protest
Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, 26, known as Manny and Tortuguita, was killed the morning of Jan. 18, 2023, in Atlanta by police during a demonstration occupying the South River or Weelaunee forest in Georgia that has plans to be turned into a police training facility known by opposers as ‘cop city.’
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
wfmynews2.com
'This will help our search for a home' | Tallahassee woman wins big from $10 scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Talk about testing your luck!. A 41-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million top prize on Thursday after purchasing a $10 Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to the state's capitol from the Orlando area, decided to receive her winnings as...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
WCJB
A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien. He lost control...
Comments / 1