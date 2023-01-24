Read full article on original website
2024 gonna be it
2d ago
Who wrote this ? You cannot meme this mall back to life !! It is a dead relic, with ~25% occupancy. Almost all days find it lifeless and mostly empty. The developers are pretending to "make it work" as Fake Social Justice for "The Community™️!!" The mall will be razed, and condos are coming. 💯
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
tourcounsel.com
Washington Square | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Portland, in this case we recommend you visit Washington Square, a large shopping center, where you will find an extensive line of luxury boutiques, local brand stores, specialized stores and restaurants with varied cuisines. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom, JCPenney,...
hereisoregon.com
More than 30 Portland-area restaurants join Dumpling Week 2023
Dumpling Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, returns for its ninth year next week, running Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Event organizers put out the call last month to Portland area restaurants to create special dumplings for the annual effort. More than 30 Portland area restaurants accepted the invitation.
These local eateries make Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants, but one is closing
For many years, Portland has been a hotspot for the food scene. Whether you want traditional fare, or something a little more experimental, Portland runs the gamut when it comes to restaurants.
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
The number of vacant offices in downtown Portland continues to rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Could 2023 finally be the year things turn around for downtown Portland? That's the hope for many businesses looking for solutions and most of all, customers. A big piece of that has to do with daily foot traffic and getting people back into offices, say many restaurant owners.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Gunderson plans to lay off 101 when it closes Portland railcar factory
Railcar manufacturer Gunderson plans to begin laying off 101 employees in March as it shuts down production at its site in Northwest Portland. The Greenbrier Cos., the Lake Oswego company that owns Gunderson, attributed the layoffs to “a slowdown in business” in a notice Wednesday to Portland political leaders.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
Southeast Portland restaurant Malka to close after three years
The Southeast Division Street restaurant will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 26
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
theregistryps.com
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Takes 12,339 Square Feet in Downtown Portland Development
PORTLAND, Ore. – January 24, 2023 – The 11W partnership of Downtown Development Group (the Goodman family) and Investment firm Cresset Partners are excited to announce the signing of a 12,339 SF lease with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (“Orrick”). Orrick, a leading international law firm, will be relocating from the Brewery Blocks in Portland’s Pearl District. The long-term lease is in excess of 10 years.
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
kptv.com
These Portland restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yelp on Wednesday announced its Top 100 Places to Eat list for the 10th consecutive year and three Portland restaurants made the cut. Yelp compiles its annual Top 100 Places to Eat list by analyzing millions of reviews as well as recommendations from its user base. This list includes everything from fine dining restaurants to food trucks, and everything in between.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
'I was actually humiliated': Jury awards $1M to Portland woman discriminated against
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A jury in Multnomah County awarded a Portland woman $1 million in damages this week in a case of racial discrimination after she said a gas station attendant in Beaverton refused to fill up her car, telling her "I don't serve Black people." Although it's...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
Comments / 5