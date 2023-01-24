Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba

Even though the college football season has come to a close there are still a few Pittsburgh Panthers receiving national attention. Pro Football Focus recently came out with their 101 best players in college football rankings and it is no surprise that a few Panthers made the cut. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, running back Israel Abanikanda, and linebacker SirVocea Dennis all made the list. The three representations on the list tied with Florida State as the school with the most players making the list.

6 HOURS AGO