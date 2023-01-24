Read full article on original website
2 local booming 'burbs rank as top destination for movers, plus, why Houston isn't a great place to visit
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. 2 Houston suburbs roll onto top-15 spots on U-Haul’s list of growing cities. They're the 13th and 19th most popular destinations for movers.2. 2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs. Both restaurants are ranked among the state's 50 best barbecue joints by Texas Monthly.3. Ken Hoffman chides New York Times' Houston travel guide and explains why our city isn't a great place to visit. Our columnist explains why 36 hours doesn't do Houston justice.4. 10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations. Perhaps one of them will follow up Julep's big win last year.5. Houston Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her legion of fans. It's the second time Biles has been featured on the cereal box.
Houston's red-hot restaurateur Ben Berg plans new Chinese eatery and rooftop bar on Washington Avenue
Houston restaurateur Ben Berg has big plans for Washington Avenue. The veteran restaurateur behind eight Houston bars and restaurants in the growing Berg Hospitality Group will open a Chinese restaurant called Benny Chows and a rooftop bar called Canopy Social at 1818 Washington Avenue — a newly constructed building next to his popular steakhouse B&B Butchers.Berg offers a simple explanation for his decision to open Benny Chows, a Cantonese-style Chinese restaurant that takes inspiration from a number of New York restaurants including Mr. Chow’s, Mr. K’s, and China Grill.“It’s one of my favorite foods,” Berg tell CultureMap. “Forever, it’s been...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
tourcounsel.com
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
Talented Houston chefs star in 'nice day' Lunar New Year pop-up market in buzzy Midtown hub
Houston food lovers have a special opportunity to celebrate the lunar new year this Sunday, January 29. Have a Nice Day, a pop-up market oriented towards AAPI and BIPOC vendors, will take place at The Ion in Midtown from 4-8 pm (4201 Main St.). Organized by four friends — local publicists Isabel Protomartir and Julie Nong along with videographer Michael Ma and entrepreneur Brian Rama — the Have A Nice Day markets have built a steady following since they debuted in 2021. Market attendees come to shop, eat, and socialize in a friendly, welcoming environment. Asked for advice about what...
Meet the talented team behind Upper Kirby's inventive 'new Japanese' restaurant, plus hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Money Cat chef-owner Sherman Yeung and chef de cuisine Jio Dingayan join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the new restaurant that recently opened in Upper Kirby. The conversation begins with both chefs discussing how they entered the culinary world and began working together at Katy's well-regarded Tobiuo Sushi & Bar. Photo by Jenn DuncanA selection of dishes from Money Cat. Photo by Kimberly ParkChef-owner Sherman Yeung. Photo by Kimberly ParkChef de cuisine Jio Dingayan. From there,...
Memorial Park hosts cool après-ski soiree for glowing Houston young professionals in lush Eastern Glades
If chilly weather and morning frost leave a yearning for the slopes of Aspen, Jackson, Park City — or Verbier in Switzerland — a chill Memorial Park après-ski-themed party brings the slopes vibe to Houston.Glow in the Glades, a bash hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy's Urban Wild young professionals group, brings that post-ski, chalet scene to the park's Eastern Glades at 7:30 pm Friday, January 27. Guests can enjoy a free open bar (always popular) courtesy of Eureka Heights Brewing Co., Postino Uptown Park, and William Price Distilling Co. Bites come courtesy of Cafe Natalie.More fun comes from local chainsaw...
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location
Looks like Houstonians will have to wait a little longer than expected to try one of the most famous suppliers of Nashville hot chicken. Hattie B’s has canceled its plans to open a location in the Heights, a representative tells CultureMap. The representative cited “construction costs for the ground-up build and other issues with this particular site” as reasons for the decision not to move forward. An eagle-eyed user on the Houston Architecture Info forum spotted a leasing notice for the property at 1808 N. Shepherd Dr. that had been scheduled for Hattie B’s.In response to CultureMap’s request for comment...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
What's poppin' this weekend? How about a gazillion bubbles — or so — as a popular New York bubble show bounces into Houston. A highly anticipated downtown park finally hosts a grand opening bash, while Houston Botanic Garden blooms with massive sculptures hiding in plain sight.A major influencer beefs up a burger pop-up, comedian Jo Koy brings the funny, and a K-pop smash act hits town. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, January 26 State & Liberty Charitable Happy HourState & Liberty, a clothing retailer of men’s athletic-fit dress shirts, will be hosting a happy hour and...
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
As Lankford's opens second location, here's a look back at its history
A look back at Lankford's history as it gets ready to open in Bellaire.
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
KHOU
City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction
HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees. But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage. Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but...
Luxe Houston real estate firm closes out 2022 with glam bash to remember
Picture this: you are an event planner for NextGen Real Estate and you have been tasked with putting together the holiday party. Everyone raved about your recent rooftop carnival for the two-year anniversary, complete with signature cocktails, glow bar, and aerial gymnasts.“But let’s go bigger,” says CEO and broker Julia Wang. They loved your purple-themed holiday party last year, too, with wall-to-wall wintry sparkle. “Yes, but … bigger,” she says.The question is, how? How do you top the party-throwing prowess of the woman who once hired Slim Thug for a brokerage Halloween bash that went down in Houston real estate...
Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks
Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
