Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey Dismissed

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri have dismissed an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, according to Fox 4 KC. Carey was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly getting into an altercation with an employee working security at the Kansas City airport. He was booked for misdemeanor assault and faced a fine of up to $13,900.
KANSAS CITY, MO
