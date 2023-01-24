Read full article on original website
Young the Giant Announce Summer 2023 Tour with Milky Chance
Young the Giant have unveiled dates for their Summer 2023 tour with German indie rock duo Milky Chance. The bands will be joined by special guests TALK and Rosa Linn on select dates. The California quintet will kick off their North American trek in Montreal on May 30th, followed by...
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey Dismissed
Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri have dismissed an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, according to Fox 4 KC. Carey was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly getting into an altercation with an employee working security at the Kansas City airport. He was booked for misdemeanor assault and faced a fine of up to $13,900.
