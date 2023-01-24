Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Four-star TE Damarion Witten has good visit with Michigan
Michigan hosts Cleveland Glenville 2024 TE Damarion Witten and he explains why the Wolverines are a school he is giving a good look to.
Lacking marquee wins but not potential, Michigan's next three games will be defining — for better or worse
A week from Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself on a bit of a roll. The Wolverines travel to face Penn State, a team they have already beaten not known to be a daunting road atmosphere, on Sunday. On Thursday, Michigan travels to face another team it has beaten and another typically friendlier crowd at Northwestern. Then, the following Sunday, the Wolverines host an Ohio State team that is now 1-6 in road games this season, and has lost seven of its last eight games.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball at Penn State
Jett Howard is participating in warmups for the Michigan men’s basketball team, which faces Penn State on the road Sunday afternoon. Howard, a potential NBA lottery pick, suffered an ankle sprain last weekend against Minnesota and did not play against Purdue. “It’s always hard with Jett and this is...
2025 LB/EDGE Justin Hill likes Michigan staff, development
Cincinnati Winton Woods LB/EDGE Justin Hill has a Michigan offer and had a good experience in Ann Arbor for junior day,
Penn State basketball responds to Micah Shrewsberry's challenge with 83-61 win over Michigan
Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge to the Penn State men’s basketball team after its loss Tuesday was about as direct as the second-year coach had been during his tenure in State College. Shrewsberry called out the Nittany Lions’ effort as “soft” in a double-digit defeat at Rutgers.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Purdue vs. Michigan State basketball: Media hails Zach Edey's dominance in blowout win vs. Tom Izzo's Spartans
Purdue basketball cruised to a 77-61 win against Michigan State Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers opened up an 18-point lead at halftime and, even though they were outscored in the second half, did more than enough to hold on at the end and secure a quality, blowout victory. As he has done often this season, Boilermaker big man Zach Edey stole the show. He led all scorers — by far — with 38 points. In fact, that point total stands as a new personal best.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
Michigan State in strong position with WR Tra'Mar Harris
After a junior day visit and offer, Cincinnati Winton Woods WR Tra'Mar Harris says Michigan State is very high on his list.
Michigan State made freshman OT Gregory Patrick feel like a priority on his visit
Yesterday was a moment that class of 2026 Portage, (MI) offensive tackle Gregory Patrick had dreamed about someday happening as a child. It was the first time he was invited to campus for a recruiting visit to Michigan State. The rising freshman recaps the visit and talks about the relationships he was able to build.
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
