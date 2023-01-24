ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Lacking marquee wins but not potential, Michigan's next three games will be defining — for better or worse

A week from Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself on a bit of a roll. The Wolverines travel to face Penn State, a team they have already beaten not known to be a daunting road atmosphere, on Sunday. On Thursday, Michigan travels to face another team it has beaten and another typically friendlier crowd at Northwestern. Then, the following Sunday, the Wolverines host an Ohio State team that is now 1-6 in road games this season, and has lost seven of its last eight games.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Purdue vs. Michigan State basketball: Media hails Zach Edey's dominance in blowout win vs. Tom Izzo's Spartans

Purdue basketball cruised to a 77-61 win against Michigan State Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers opened up an 18-point lead at halftime and, even though they were outscored in the second half, did more than enough to hold on at the end and secure a quality, blowout victory. As he has done often this season, Boilermaker big man Zach Edey stole the show. He led all scorers — by far — with 38 points. In fact, that point total stands as a new personal best.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
