Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
Four-day Americana festival rolls out the camping mats for 36th year near Austin
Music festivals nearby are one of the best benefits of city living, but sometimes they could stand to be a bit more rural — even if they’re not country festivals. OId Settler’s Music Festival fills that niche without sacrificing relevance; the festival, taking place this year from April 20-23, brings in some of the best names in folk, Americana, and Southern traditions. As announced on January 25, this means 31 groups and solo artists across four days of camping and enjoying the outdoors in Dale, about 45 minutes southeast of Austin (near Lockhart).Old Settler’s Homestead, a 145-acre ranchland, has been...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Upscale bowling alley rolls into Cedar Park
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsSometimes it feels like Austinites always have to be doing something, and that's what makes this town beautiful. In the spirit of not taking drinks sitting down, Spare Birdie Public House is rolling into Cedar Park (1400 Discovery Blvd) for a soft opening on February 1, and a grand opening on February 20. A bit like an upscale Top Golf or neighborhood bowling alley with an incredibly...
2 Austin suburbs cash in among the richest places in Texas for 2023
Central Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Lakeway has been renamed the fifth richest place in Texas for 2023 in a recent study. Southlake, in the DFW, took the top spot, reprising its past success.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live performances in Austin are aplenty in the days to come. From sketch comedy shows to classic fairytales marked by a glass slipper, the stage is set for top tier entertainment with a local twist. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 26ZACH Theatre presents CinderellaRogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes new, dual-language life at ZACH Theatre. This special production of the Tony-nominated musical fairytale will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language for audiences to enjoy. Familiar favorites like “In My Own...
6 Austin restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Six Austin restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Austin restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned three national nominations and three...
Austin reels in top Texas spot among best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Austin has landed a prestigious spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker. Landing at No. 12 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Austin joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We don’t believe people should have to be rich or well-connected...
Alt-rock icons Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Austin
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas: August 20 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston; August 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; and August 22 at the Moody Center in Austin. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have never ceased...
Austin's flagship Kendra Scott store transforms into mini-Museum of Ice Cream for Valentine's Day
Roses are red, violets are blue, and it's almost February, which means the season of love is upon us. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram backdrop or the perfect gift for your Galentine, Valentine — or just a treat for yourself — one particularly sweet collaboration has you covered. Starting February 1, Austin's own Kendra Scott is partnering with the Museum of Ice Cream to "spread joy, inspire human connection, and reimagine the way we experience ice cream and jewelry just in time for Valentine’s Day," according to a release.An extension of Scott's “Sweet on You” Valentine’s Day campaign,...
Construction begins this spring on second phase of Downtown Austin's Waterloo Greenway
The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin.The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta."We are thrilled to announce the selection of our construction partner, Jay‐Reese Contractors, who will help us bring the next phase of Waterloo Greenway to life and build upon their legacy of authentically-Austin projects,” Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre said. “The Confluence is an...
Treat your sweetheart with any of these 8 Valentine’s Day festivities in Austin
February in Austin can be a fickle month to plan a date – we’re just in the midst of winter and feeling the effects of fake spring (with the allergies to match). Is it cold enough to wear a sweater? Is your connection with bae warm enough for a fancy dinner? No matter the weather, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your significant other in the heart of Texas. We’ve got your picks for extravagant date nights, laid back at-home dinners, and anti-V-Day fun.Snap Kitchen takeoutFor an easy Valentine’s Day dinner for two, look no...
Renowned neighborhood for unhoused Austinites to expand by 1400 homes
A 24-year-old Austin nonprofit serving the city’s unhoused community has announced an expansion of a master-planned neighborhood designed for individuals coming out of chronic homelessness. Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) was founded in Austin in 1998 and started the largest prepared feeding program for the homeless in Central Texas. They developed Community First! Village in northeast Travis County in 2015 to provide permanent housing and a supportive environment to the city’s homeless community. Currently, the Village houses over 350 formerly homeless men and women on 51 acres of land. The first phase of the neighborhood features 100 RV/park homes and...
3 adoptable Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs get portraits and support from JCPenney
JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes. The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch."As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members too," said Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney. "We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with...
Austin solo artist makes Jimmy Fallon debut before local album signing
If it were possible to become Austin's favorite musician on good vibes alone, Sloan Struble would make it easily. Thankfully, the Austin native, who records solo as Dayglow, also has bouncy hooks, a magical nostalgic tone, and insightful but dryly relatable lyrics up his thrifted sleeve.On January 13, the up-and-comer took another big step toward national ubiquity by appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performing the single “Then It All Goes Away” from his most recent album, People In Motion. For Austinites who won't risk missing a chance to connect before the inevitable blow-up, he'll also be signing copies...
Austin suburb to welcome first ever movie theater and entertainment center
The Austin suburb of Hutto is set to welcome its first ever movie theater in 2024. A Hutto City Council meeting on January 19 revealed the full details, announcing EVO Entertainment Group’s newest ground-up prototype would be part of the ongoing expansion of Townwest Commons. The Austin-based entertainment group is the fastest-growing cinema circuit in the country. Sarted with one location in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has since expanded to 18 locations across five states. Located south of the Hutto YMCA, off of the US Highway 79 near SH 130, the new Hutto location will be the company's first ground-up...
Round Rock flips the first page on a brand-new public library
After closing its Main Street location in December, Round Rock Public Library is opening a brand-new building on East Liberty Avenue with a celebration on January 28.Located a block north from the original, 43,000-square-foot facility, the new library building is three stories tall and spans about 66,000 square feet. It was designed by international architecture firm PGAL, Inc. One of the goals with the new library was to expand its services to people of all ages. The first floor will have classrooms, the second floor will have study rooms, and the third floor will have areas for quiet working or...
How long Austin buyers need to save for a home, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. This is how long Austin home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new study says Austin buyers will need to work for 3.64 or 6.07 years to afford a down payment on a median home value of $482,900.2. 10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin. The County Line and Industry — an old restaurant and a very new one —...
Texas Wine Auction invites Austin chefs to compete for best paired dishes
Going once, going twice; the Second Annual Texas Wine Auction by Texas Wine Revolution is back. This is more than an excuse to collect a few more bottles. The Fredericksburg auction on April 29 is accompanied by wine and food samples, and when buyers aren’t competing with each other, they’ll rate bites by competing chefs.Not to be confused with the The Rare & Fine Wine Auction and Gala by the Wine & Food Foundation, this event is explicitly Texas-themed. The spirited night will raise funds for the health of Texas hospitality workers as well as research and development through Texas...
Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street
Austinites who find themselves wistfully scouring flight deals to Ireland are in for a special surprise later this spring. Hailing from New York, The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin.The outpost will be The Dead Rabbit's first venture outside New York, where it just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Opened in 2013, the pub takes its name from an Irish gang who lived in the same lower Manhattan neighborhood nearly 200 years prior. Co-founder Jack McGarry had already earned the title of "world's best" for a previous Belfast concept, and The Dead...
How nationwide layoffs in the tech industry will impact the Austin economy
Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some.Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this month, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months. All five of these companies have ties to Central Texas."There's usually a gap between the time job cuts are announced and when they actually happen," Ray Perryman with Perryman Group, an economic...
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0