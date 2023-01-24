Read full article on original website
Layer 1 Tokens Rally As Investors Shrug Off GDP Growth
Tokens for smart contract platforms defied the mild swoon in crypto markets Thursday and Friday. MATIC, the native token of the Polygon blockchain, a popular scaling solution for Ethereum, jumped 8% in the last 24 hours in early morning trading U.K. time. Fantom’s FTM is up 6%, according to The Defiant Terminal.
Magic Eden Eyes Change As It Navigates Bear Market
Like its competitors, NFT marketplace Magic Eden has had a rough year. It dominates the NFT market on Solana, handling at least 90% of the trading volume on any given week, according to an analysis of data from Nansen. On Ethereum, NFT trading volume is a fraction of what it was at the beginning of 2022 – on Solana, trading volume has held steady.
Solana Unveils App Store For Saga Phone
Solana Mobile has released details of its native App store, which will be available exclusively on Solana’s Saga phone when it launches. In contrast to Apple’s App store and Google’s Play Store, which levy a 30% fee on all transactions, the Solana store will be free to use, and leverages Arweave, a decentralized file storage protocol, making it resistant to censorship.
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist, FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
