Intellectual Property Litigation Partner Hui Shen Joins Dorsey

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Dr. Hui Shen has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation group in Washington, DC.

Hui represents technology companies in complex intellectual property disputes involving trade secret misappropriation, patent infringement, and copyright infringement. He focuses his work on patent litigation in federal district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Hui is experienced in all stages of IP litigation and has a strong technical background in electrical systems, computer software, semiconductor device, and clean energy technology.

“Hui’s extensive network in China makes him a great fit for our international platform,” said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. “In addition, Hui’s impressive technical and educational backgrounds further broaden the wide range of expertise we offer in our intellectual property practice. His experience in the fields of electrical systems, computer software, semiconductor device, and clean energy technology will bring tremendous value to our clients.”

Hui joins Dorsey from Steptoe & Johnson. He earned his J.D. from American University, his Ph.D. from University of Virginia, and his B.S. from Huazhong University of Science & Technology. His Ph.D. work involved the cutting-edge applications of radio frequency microelectromechanic system switches and phase shifters and microfabrication techniques. Hui also speaks Mandarin Chinese.

“Dorsey has an ideal platform for my practice,” said Dr. Hui Shen. “This firm has strong capabilities in all key areas to perfectly meet the needs of my clients. Dorsey has a very strong presence in Asia, which will help me to further grow my practice in Greater China. I also see my technical background and litigation experience being a great match with the firm’s fast-growing practice and client base.”

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare; and technology.

