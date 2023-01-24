ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan RB Blake Corum's Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.

Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.

Corum tweeted Tuesday that his “parents used their hard earned money” to buy him the car after he graduated from high school.

“God bless whoever stole it,” he tweeted.

The car was stolen shortly after Corum made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

Corum makes money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community, including an annual giveaway that has donated hundreds of turkeys.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

