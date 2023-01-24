ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.  Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.  It isn't much of an update, ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Deadline

Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Haason Reddick delivered the biggest blow, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up to finish off the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Reddick effectively neutered the 49ers' offensive game plan with his hit on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to set the tone early during an easy 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to propel Philadelphia into the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons

Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Alec Burks scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had...
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd leave with injuries

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed left Sunday's AFC Championship game on the opening drive to be evaluated for a concussion. Sneed lowered his head and collided with forward-charging Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He made the tackle but remained on the turf. Kansas City's top cover cornerback this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen to meet with Colts again

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Sunday. Steichen met remotely with the Colts on Jan. 14. A second interview would likely come next week, per the report. The Eagles, who ranked No. 3 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is Texans' favorite

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Sunday. The report came out as the 49ers and Ryans' No. 1 defense prepared to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Ryans...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the...
Clayton News Daily

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week. Mitchell, 24, was limited to five regular-season games due to two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30...
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me...
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again

Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy